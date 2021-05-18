Pop star Joe Jonas posts video running over Ravenel Bridge in Charleston

Pop star Joe Jonas of boy band the Jonas Brothers posted a video of himself running over Charleston's Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Tuesday.

On his Instagram story, the short video showcases the cable-stayed bridge's towers and the Cooper River before Jonas flips the screen to show himself.

He then posted his running route, which begins downtown, traverses the bridge and arrives back on East Bay Street. He ends up at the corner of Charlotte and Meeting streets, according to the map.

Jonas is filming a Korean War movie called "Devotion" in Savannah, according to Billboard.

Earlier this month, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum released a statement revealing that the museum was supplying a variety of artifacts for the film.

Those artifacts include more than a dozen ready room chairs, a captain's chair and sinks from aboard the USS Yorktown. According to the museum's statement, the artifacts were returned to the museum in April after being restored for "Devotion."

“We are very thankful to the 'Devotion' team for restoring our chairs to their original glory,” said museum Curator Melissa Buchanan. “Restorations of this extent can cost thousands of dollars per chair. Because of this project, these chairs will be around for another generation to learn from and enjoy.”

The chairs are being reincorporated into museum exhibits for visitors to view.

In addition to Jonas, "Devotion" stars Daren Kagasoff of "The Secret Life of the American Teenager;" Glen Powell of "Hidden Figures" and "The Dark Knight Rises;" and Jonathan Majors of "Lovecraft Country."

The film tells the story of two naval pilots, the first African-American Naval Aviator Jesse Brown and Medal of Honor Recipient Tom Hudner. While on a mission, Brown’s plane was shot down and crashed on a remote mountaintop. Hudner intentionally crashed his own aircraft in an attempt to rescue his friend.

Jonas will play fighter pilot Marty Goode.

"Devotion" is expected to premiere next year.

In the meantime, there might be more Jonas sightings in the Holy City while he's nearby filming.