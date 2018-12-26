You might've caught them at your best friend's wedding. You probably saw them on Sunday Funday at the old downtown Wild Wings. You've likely danced to their music at a bar or festival without even knowing exactly who they were.
Plane Jane, Charleston's premier party band, has a track record of more than 4,000 shows during its 20 years of performing. The band has mastered thousands of cover songs they've learned for those shows.
But after playing more than 100 private parties a year, additional weekly bar gigs and miscellaneous fundraiser events throughout two decades, the band that has been present for so many big moments in the lives of locals is officially finally calling it quits. The breakup was announced last year to give everyone a full year to book the band's final gigs.
Now the time has come. Plane Jane will play its last shows this weekend, leaving a long legacy and plenty of good memories.
"Nobody’s upset, we’re not fighting, we didn't have to break up," says founding member Scott Sain. "We realized, 'Hey, we can choose our own ending.'"
Sain is the only founding member left at this point, and he claims that over 40 musicians have come and gone since the original lineup. But the Charleston cover band started from a trifecta of bands who were playing original music across the Southeast. Sain of The Pondering teamed up with Dave Dunning of Live Bait and Jeff Bateman of The Frogmores to get a few extra gigs a week. That was in 1997.
Unlike their original music projects, this new outlet was a chance to learn some pop songs of the day and hits of the past and perform those covers at bars. It turned out to be more lucrative than what they had been doing before.
"Plane Jane became busier than our original bands," Sain says. "While we were striving to make it as an original band, we realized we could stay in town and play covers and not have to travel, and make way more money."
But Plane Jane wasn't your typical party band, which at the time was the East Coast Party Band offering shag music in Charleston. Instead, Plane Jane played AC/DC, Earth, Wind and Fire, Michael Jackson and even Ginuwine.
"We could cover stuff from Green Day to Al Green to OutKast to Biggie Smalls," Sain says.
And it paid off. The private party gigs started pouring in and paying bills. While original music had been the dream, covers were the solution to staying in the city and making a living from live performances.
"Instead of driving to Virginia for a $200 gig, we could stay here and play a wedding for $4,000," Sain explains.
It's been a ride, and one that comes with ample memories. Sain gushes as the good times of the last two decades come to mind: spontaneous collaborations on stage with Emerson Hart, the lead singer of Tonic, with former Red Sox pitcher "The Rocket" Roger Clemens, with '80s rapper Kurtis Blow.
The good times also included some exclusive, all-expenses-paid trips to Las Vegas and The Bahamas for private parties that turned into vacations. Such perks were a nice bonus for Sain and his bandmates. But it's the connections that count most.
"I think the best thing about being in Plane Jane has been all the friends we have made over the years," says drummer Trey ("The Stump") Smith. "The people who have been seeing us all these years aren't just fans of the band but truly friends of the band."
And for some, it's not over just yet.
Sain is continuing his music career by heading down a different avenue: DJing. He's been a DJ at kids' birthday parties on the side, calling himself Scotty Skribble, and at adult events using his full name. He says he can't quite give up his true passion: making people happy.
He'll also pursue another hobby: Volkswagen drag racing. He's been racing for years, though the weekend music gigs have gotten in the way of winning gold on the track.
"I always had to drop out if I made it to the end of a Saturday to get back to Charleston to play a gig with the band," he says. "I’m looking forward to having a Saturday night off."
Member Bobby Alvarez has other plans for his retirement. He's making his role as a grandpa and church worship leader his main two gigs. Meanwhile, drummer Smith will be opening Charleston Slate Works, a new shop in Avondale, for which he'll create custom home and garden decor.
A few of the current members, though, aren't quite ready to throw in the party-band towel.
"The four of us in Plane Jane who aren't retiring from the band are going to continue as Planet Janet with a couple of new faces," trombone player Ben Hawes says.
So there's still hope you'll be able to book a similar fun band for your next big event.
As for the last shows under the official original moniker, Sain says he's feeling pretty emotional about them.
"It’ll probably be tough for me; I'll be holding back tears," he says. "I want people to know we’re not gone. We'll still be around and hopefully all the friendships we’ve created aren’t dependent on whether we’re playing songs."