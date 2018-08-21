"Pitch Perfect" a capella actor, "Workaholics" co-creator and Comedy Central star Adam Devine was just in Charleston celebrating a fan's birthday. Now, he's returning for a stand-up performance at the Charleston Music Hall.
Devine will bring his "Weird Life Tour 2018" to the downtown venue at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29.
Tickets, which range between $25 and $49.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24 and are available at charlestonmusichall.com, by calling 843-853-2252 or by visiting the box office at 37 John St. The Ticketfly hotline is 877-987-6487. A dinner and a show option is available for an additional $32.