Feelin' trippy?
Phish was in town in 2015 at the Charleston Music Hall and 2016 at the Coliseum, but now the jam band with a cult following will host its first ever three-night residency in North Charleston this December.
The American rock band, known for playing extended improv segments and blending genres from psychedelic to jazz and funk, will be at the North Charleston Coliseum Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Tickets go on sale at noon Aug. 23.
Phish was formed at the University of Vermont in 1983 and currently features members Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman, Mike Gordon and Page McConnell.
The band has three flavors of Ben & Jerry's ice cream named after them: Phish Food, introduced in 1997, and limited edition flavors It's Ice...Cream and Freezer Reprise.
For more information on the Charleston shows and to purchase tickets when they're available, go to LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com.