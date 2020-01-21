A Philadelphia rock band spends half the year on tour, and a handful of their dates are right here in the Holy City.

Mo Lowda & The Humble, which high school buddies Jordan Caiola and Shane Woods formed in 2010, has hustled to make music-making a full-time job. And they've succeeded, with help from a booking agent and manager from Charleston.

Matt Washburn has been working with Mo Lowda for about four years and has introduced the group to friends and favorite bands in Charleston, including Stop Light Observations, The High Divers and Little Bird. Entrenched in the scene, Washburn has facilitated valuable Lowcountry connections and formed appealing lineups, creating a local fan base for the Philly outfit.

"He's a farmer," says guitar player Kirby Sybert. "He's really milking those connections. We call him Milk Matt."

So it wasn't a surprise when Mo Lowda decided to come to Charleston for a unique live-recording opportunity at Truphonic Recording Studios in West Ashley. On Sunday night, the band gathered in the unassuming warehouse behind a liquor store and storage unit and played a few new songs from upcoming album "Ready Coat," which comes out March 6.

Those live recordings will be featured on the vinyl release of the record, and a handful of folks from the Charleston music scene gathered to see it all go down. Among them were Drivin N Cryin manager Jean Hubbard and The Windjammer's talent buyer Scottie Frier.

Island Coastal lagers were passed from cooler to hand in the studio as Truphonic audio engineer Elliot Elsey worked his magic on the multicolored sound board. We watched the band through a clear window, while listening on the studio's phenomenal sound system, which revealed the band's sweeping sonic layers and harmonies, overdubs and electronic elements.

The record is raw but produced (three of the band members are also producers, so you know they had a hand in that), and it has hooks for days.

In this intimate setting, the band produced a crisper sound than it did at its sold-out show at the Pour House the night before, where Mo Lowda & The Humble headlined, joined by local bands 87 Nights and Rare Creatures. That performance brought hollering crowds to the front of the stage to dance the night away.

It's clear Mo Lowda is a hit in Charleston. But it all started in Philly.

Unlike many musicians who work full-time jobs and do weekend tours with the band, the members of Mo Lowda were committed to music from the start.

"There's no other way to start doing it," says lead singer Jordan Caiola. "If you get a 9-to-5, you're not going to tour."

He also says that living in Philly helped with the beginning tour circuit, with quick trips to New York City, Boston and other cities along the East Coast. What was unexpected was that Charleston would be a repeat destination.

"Charleston has really become a hub for us now, and it's just from showing face, grinding, playing to eight people, playing to 20 people, playing to 100 people," Caiola says.

So far, Mo Lowda has sold out their first two shows of the year. And they have plans to come back to Charleston after the album drops. They'll probably schedule a few more dates in the Holy City, where their fans rival those in Los Angeles, Chicago and even their hometown, they said.

"There are so many good musicians in this town, and you can make a living of it," Caiola says of Charleston. "It's like Nashville. You can really just be a gun for hire and go out every night and play music."

The new album can be summed up efficiently, according to Mo Lowda band members.

Kirby: "Chill."

Shane: "Sick but written in, like, the Monster Energy font."

Jordan: "Textural."

Single "Sleeves" is out now, and there's a Paste Studios video recording from January that you can listen to now.