The Charleston Music Hall, in partnership with the Charleston Arts Festival, will present PechaKucha 31 at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5.
PechaKucha, Japanese for "chit-chat,"is a presentation-style event in which 20 slides are shown for 20 seconds each (6 minutes and 40 seconds in total) keeping a concise, fast-paced and powerful presentation format.
The Charleston Music Hall is the official venue and producer of this repeating event, which each time features different creatives in the Lowcountry.
This September's presenters will include hospitality bloggers The Cocktail Bandits, Charleston City Paper photographer Jonathan Boncek, owners of Voodoo Tiki Bar and The Tattooed Moose Jen and Mike Kulick, director of the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art Mark Sloan, founder of Holy Cow Yoga Trace Bonner, jazz musician Mike Quinn, director of Charleston Moves Tom Bradford, and local record producer Wolfgang Zimmerman.
Tickets to the creative speaking event are $12 in advance or $14 the day of the show. They are available at charlestonmusichall.com, by calling the box office phone at 843-853-2252 or by visiting the box office at 37 John St. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To learn more about the PechaKucha global community and Charleston's place within it, visit pechakucha.org.