PBS show with episodes filmed in Charleston nominated for Daytime Emmy Award

A PBS series that filmed episodes for its second season in Charleston has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award.

"The Good Road," a travel docuseries that highlights philanthropy around the world, was nominated in the category of "Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing."

For the first season, hosts Earl Bridges and Craig Martin traveled to Thailand, Tanzania, Uganda, Myanmar, Kenya and Alabama to explore philanthropy in each region.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Topics like inner city violence, anti-poaching, technology in pursuit of doing good, incarceration and environmental activism were all discussed.

Characters like punk rockers in Myanmar, game rangers with assault weapons in Kenya and drug dealers in Alabama told their personal stories on camera.

Drone shots were mixed with up-close camera shots and interviews with do-gooders at each location.

In Charleston, the crew spent several days during March filming episodes that will be released for the second season of the show.

Bridges, a resident of Charleston, wanted these episodes to hone in on the area's Jewish heritage, Gullah-Geechee influence and LGBTQ history.

“Underneath this beautiful veneer of our genteel city, there are many complexities that are simply not discussed,” Bridges told The Post and Courier in March. “We took some time to celebrate and show off the beauty of the Lowcountry while acknowledging that there is still a lot that needs to be addressed.”

Among people interviewed were Osei Chandler, a South Carolina Public Radio host and jazz producer with over 40 years of experience in social service; Quentin Baxter, drummer of Grammy-winning Gullah music group Ranky Tanky; Harlan Greene, LGBTQ author and historian; Daron Calhoun, public programming coordinator at the Avery Research Center; Nakia Wigfall, a fifth generation sweetgrass basket weaver; Anita Rosenberg, president of the historical Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim synagogue; the Palmer brothers, Dave and Ed, Gullah fishermen and oyster pickers; and Adam Parker, The Post and Courier’s history and race reporter.

“It’s not the top 10 places to get shrimp and grits," said Bridges. "It’s not ‘here’s five dive bars.’ We’re not a guide. We’re storytellers. And we always say we want to talk to Batman, not Superman.”

The second season of “The Good Road” premieres on PBS on Aug. 1.