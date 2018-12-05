Paul McCartney, one of the original four Beatles, will come to South Carolina on his 2019 Freshen Up Tour.
The British musician who is known for his fame in "Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and his solo project The Wings will perform on May 30 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
It is one of only 12 U.S. shows confirmed for the tour, which is McCartney's first outing following the release of his No. 1-charting album "Egypt Station," which was released in September on Capitol Records.
His shows are a production, too. Each is nearly three hours of his greatest moments from the last half-century of music, of course not leaving out the Beatles catalogues that have shaped music as we know it.
Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com and have already skyrocketed in price. They range between $425 and $1,601.
For further information, go to paulmccartney.com.