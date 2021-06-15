Party at the Point concert series back at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina this July

A popular summer concert series at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina is back for the month of July.

Party at the Point will feature four outdoor concerts on the marina beachfront from 5-9 p.m. on Friday nights July 2-30.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

The happy hour event returns for its 20th season after a year off due to the pandemic. The family-friendly event features food and drinks for sale in addition to live music.

The lineup for this season includes:

Reggae Night with The Dubplates on July 2

Newgrass Tom Petty (and other pop artists) Tribute with New Ghost Town on July 9

Red Dog Ramblers on July 16

Tribute to Hall & Oates with Mr. Holland's Oats in July 23

Rock the '90s on July 30

Each event is limited to 600 general admission ticket holders for safety reasons. Tickets, which are $10 each, are available at citypapertickets.com/events/112233341/party-at-the-point-2021. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Free parking is available along the road leading into the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, and there will be an Uber and Lyft drop-off area available for all guests to use located 50 yards from the entrance.

For more information, go to charlestonpartyatthepoint.com.