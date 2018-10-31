With a variety of big events coming to the North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center and Convention Center on Saturday, the complex has issued a parking alert.
Attendees of "Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment," the North Charleston POPS! "Country Legends" concert and "Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Fan Experience" are encouraged to carpool and arrive early since capacity crowds are expected throughout the day.
All Coliseum, Performing Arts Center and Convention Area Center parking lots will open at 7:30 a.m.
The schedule for the day includes "Disney on Ice" shows at the Coliseum at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; the North Charleston POPS! concert at the Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. and the Minecraft Fair starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m.
The Minecraft Fair, surrounding the popular virtual game, is expected to draw crowds from out of town and will include an escape room, YouTuber Meet-and-Greets, a costume contest, build battles and challenges, live stage shows, a hands-on learning lab and more.
Doors open one hour prior to each event at the Coliseum and Performing Arts Center and at 10 a.m. for the Minecraft Fair.
Tickets for Disney on Ice and the North Charleston POPS! concert are available at the Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for Minefaire are available at online at Minefaire.com or at the door.