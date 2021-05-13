Park Circle Pride to feature 6 days of events, including drag brunch and ax throwing

A new LGBTQ+ pride celebration is coming to the Park Circle neighborhood of North Charleston in June.

Park Circle Pride will be a six-day festival from June 1-6 that will include more than 30 events at businesses. The festival will benefit local nonprofits We Are Family and the Alliance for Full Acceptance.

Charleston Pride 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic, slated to return in the fall of 2021.

Before that festival returns, there will be educational and networking events in addition to celebratory happenings in Park Circle.

Among them are a Pride flag raising with North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, silent disco, drag brunches, art walk, poetry stage, queer youth festival, drag bingo, pride ball, drag queen children's story hour, cabaret show, panels, workshops and ax throwing.

"North Charleston proudly accepts all and believes our diversity is what makes us strong," Summey said. "I commend the merchants of the Park Circle area for organizing a celebration of our LGBTQ+ community."

Among hosting venues are Commonhouse Aleworks, Southern Roots Smokehouse, The Sparrow, Stardust Tattoo, Ship’s Wheel, The Mill, DIG In The Park, The Bearded Ax, Holy City Brewing, Firefly Distillery, The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, Itinerant Literate Books, Sesame, Madra Rua, LoLA, Stems & Skins and South of Broadway Theatre Company.

For a full list of events and the schedule, visit parkcirclepride.com/schedule2021.

June was selected for the festival because it is LGBT Pride Month, according to organizer Simon Cantlon.

Park Circle Pride is presented by Vive Le Rock Productions, the same organization behind the annual Rockabillaque festival that features BBQ, pinup contests and classic car shows in the North Charleston neighborhood.