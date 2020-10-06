Park Circle front yard art walk will feature more than 35 painters, sculptors, musicians

"Eye candy for the soul" is promised at an outdoor art show that has been reimagined by the creative minds in the Park Circle community during the coronavirus era.

The Park Circle Art Walk will be a socially distanced show that can be accessed by walking, biking, scootering, golf carting or driving through the neighborhood.

It will feature more than 35 painters, sculptors and musicians from 3-7 p.m. on Oct. 17. Artists will display and have for sale their works in their front yards. Patrons are asked to wear masks and remain six feet apart while interacting with the artists.

There will be food trucks and food and drink specials at local restaurants during and following the art walk. Holy Sticks, South Philly Steaks, Flight and Southern Roots are among participants. Stems & Skins will have an "Art Walk Special," a glass of white wine or bubbles for $5 from 4-9 p.m. Dashi will have half-off Commonhouse, Ships Wheel and Holy City drafts.

The Park Circle Art Walk's Facebook event page will include a map of locations for participating creatives and food trucks that will be available along the route.