God bless the USA and the men and women that have fought for it. Here are a few events honoring military veterans this weekend.
Saturday’s Veterans Day parade in downtown Charleston, presented by the Ralph H. Johnson V.A. Medical Center, will begin at Concord and Market streets, travel down East Bay and Broad streets and end at Colonial Lake on Ashley Avenue. This special event will begin with the national anthem and aircraft flyover. 1 p.m. Nov. 9; 843-789-7230, bit.ly/32ekJEy
Dorchester County will host its inaugural Veterans Parade & Celebration on Sunday, beginning on Ridge Street in Summerville, heading down Highway 78 and ending at the courthouse. There will be a fish fry, food trucks, kids’ activities and music from the East Coast Party Band, all followed by a fireworks show. 2 p.m. parade, 7 p.m. fireworks Nov. 10; Dorchester County Courthouse, 5200 E. Jim Bilton Blvd., Summerville; Free admission; 843-563-0100, bit.ly/36veCyS
As a sign of appreciation of service, Patriots Point will offer free admission to veterans Saturday-Monday, as well as host several special events throughout the weekend at the Vietnam Experience exhibit and aboard the Yorktown. See website for details. Nov. 9-11; Patriots Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant; 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
To commemorate Veterans Day, the National Park Service will offer free admission for all at the Fort Sumter National Monument on Monday. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11; Fort Moultrie Visitor Center, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island; 843-883-3123, bit.ly/33g9KM9
Fam’s Brewing will host its second annual oyster roast fundraiser for local veterans nonprofit Warrior Surf Foundation on Sunday, featuring the Sea Pearl Oyster Stout beer release, all-you-can-eat oysters, music from BlueSphere and pop-up shops from area vendors. 1-5 p.m. Nov. 10; Fam’s Brewing Co., 1291 Folly Road, James Island; $20-$25; 843-225-4646, bit.ly/33idZ9M
The seventh annual Red, White and Blue Fall Festival at the Hanahan Amphitheater on Saturday will feature military displays and reenactors, kids’ activities, food and craft vendors, live music and additional entertainment. 9 a.m. p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9; Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road; Free admission; 843-266-0723, bit.ly/2PLc5KY
The Dorchester County Veterans Affairs Office will present a Veterans Day Observance Ceremony on Monday, followed by a reception at VFW Post 3433 in Ladson. 10-11 a.m. Nov. 11; Dorchester County Human Services Building, 500 N. Main St., Summerville; 843-832-0050, bit.ly/33gAtIn
To honor America’s veterans, the Flowertown Players again will present its patriotic cabaret, “Front Lines to the Home Front,” Friday-Sunday, combining local letters, stories, songs and history with the major military events of the 20th century to today. 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and 3 p.m. Nov. 9-10; Flowertown Players, 133 S. Main St., Summerville; $10-$20; 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org