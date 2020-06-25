'Pandemic in the Lowcountry' free virtual discussion will feature Charleston experts

TedxCharleston is hosting a free virtual discussion called "Pandemic in the Lowcountry" at 6:30 p.m. June 30.
The conversation with three local experts will address the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus health crisis, including whether we've reached our peak, the status of a vaccine and what the future might hold for school, work, travel and public gatherings.
The speakers include The Post and Courier's award-winning journalist Tony Bartelme and two MUSC experts on infectious disease, Michael Schmidt and Satish Nadig.
Register for the webinar at https://bit.ly/31njrKF.