You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

'Pandemic in the Lowcountry' free virtual discussion will feature Charleston experts

pandemic.png

"Pandemic in the Lowcountry" will feature three local experts in a virtual discussion about the coronavirus. Provided

TedxCharleston is hosting a free virtual discussion called "Pandemic in the Lowcountry" at 6:30 p.m. June 30. 

The conversation with three local experts will address the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus health crisis, including whether we've reached our peak, the status of a vaccine and what the future might hold for school, work, travel and public gatherings. 

Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


The speakers include The Post and Courier's award-winning journalist Tony Bartelme and two MUSC experts on infectious disease, Michael Schmidt and Satish Nadig. 

Register for the webinar at https://bit.ly/31njrKF.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.