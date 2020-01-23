Monster Jam

Attending a monster truck rally is a uniquely visceral and multi-sensory experience, and I encourage everyone to go at least once. But soft! What light through yonder window breaks? It is the Monster Jam, and Grave Digger is the sun. Or is it the Raminator? What’s in a name? That which we call the Monster Mutt Dalmatian by any other name would still have six-foot tires.

But seriously, the North Charleston Coliseum will host the Monster Jam on Saturday and Sunday, “the big leagues of motorsports competition,” with 12,000-pound trucks spewing dirt, dust, smoke and fire with gravity-defying feats for “full-throttle family fun.”

It’s not just for show, though, as the drivers face racing, skills and freestyle challenges, where the best man or woman wins an automatic bid to the world finals.

In addition to the aforementioned trucks, currently scheduled to appear this weekend are Dragon (I hope she's spits fire!), Just Get ‘Er Done Second Generation, Rammunition, Scooby-Doo and Wild Side. Please note that the truck lineup is subject to change.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Jan. 25; 1 p.m. Jan. 26

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

PRICE: $17-$44+

MORE INFO: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Charleston Jazz Festival

Alrighty, y’all ... here’s what you’re gonna do this weekend. You’re gonna rouge your knees and roll your stockings down. You’re gonna go where the gin is cold and the piano’s hot. You’re gonna slick your hair and wear your buckle shoes. You’re gonna shimmy until your garters break. You’re gonna do all that — all that jazz.

The sixth annual Charleston Jazz Festival starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at several area venues, so I’m going to break it down for you.

On Thursday, Forte Jazz Lounge (477 King St.) in downtown Charleston will host Local Band Day, first featuring Offramp, a new group that plays an “eclectic assortment” of selections by Pat Metheny, “but with their own flare.” Metheny’s bio credits him with reinventing the jazz guitar sound for a new generation. Offramp’s band members are Tim Fischer, Brett Belanger, Eric Schoor and David Patterson. Next up will be Cameron & The Saltwater Brass, a “horn-heavy” New Orleans-style band that blends “a cup of jazz and a dash of gospel.” Band members are Cameron Handel, Kevin Patton, Gavin Smith, Bryan Motte, Chris Bluemel and Jeff Handel. The final show will feature Lee Barbour’s Polyverse, “Art of the Modern Organ Trio” (Barbour, Jonathan Lovett and Ron Wiltrout), and making it a quartet will be trumpeter Justin Stanton of the Grammy-winning band Snarky Puppy. Showtimes at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively, Jan. 23 and tickets are $25-$35.

One of the festival’s headliners, jazz violinist Regina Carter, will perform Friday at the Charleston Music Hall (37 John St.) in downtown Charleston. A native of Detroit, the home of Motown, Carter’s influences range from Afro-Cuban, swing, bebop, folk and world music. Carter has performed with Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Wynton Marsalis, Mary J. Blige, Billy Joel and Dolly Parton. Showtime at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and tickets are $25-$50.

Saturday will be a big night at the Gaillard Center (95 Calhoun St.) in downtown Charleston, featuring Grammy-nominated pianist and Kingston, Jamaica, native Monty Alexander, Grammy-nominated vocalist Jane Monheit and the legendary Grammy-nominated vocalist and pianist Freddy Cole (brother of Nat). The Monty Alexander Trio will open the show, pulling from a repertoire that includes selections from the American Songbook, as well as calypso, reggae, blues, gospel and bebop styles. Monheit, who has collaborated with Michael Buble and Terence Blanchard, and the legendary Cole will perform with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra for the main event, directed by Robert Lewis. Showtime at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and tickets are $53-$128+.

Sunday’s Family Jazz Day, “Revive Charleston,” at Faith Church (1527 Remount Road) in North Charleston, will focus on up-and-coming jazz-playing youth from around South Carolina, as well as the Charleston All-Star High School Jazz Band, a program of Charleston Jazz Academy. Additional performers include the Charleston Southern University Jazz Band, Westview Middle School Jazz Band (Goose Creek), Westside High School Jazz Combo (Anderson), Charleston School of the Arts Jazz Band, College of Charleston Jazz Combo and the Wando High School Jazz Band. Showtime at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 and tickets are $5 (free for students and children).

For more information about the festival, call 843-641-0011 or visit charlestonjazz.com/festival

Foodie roundup

Get your shuckers and gloves ready, y’all. The Lowcountry Oyster Festival, referenced as the world’s largest and one of the top events in the Southeast, returns to Boone Hall Plantation on Sunday. It will be a day full of those slippery little suckers, with oyster-shucking and oyster-eating competitions, and live music from The Bluestone Ramblers and The Ol’ 55s. No worries if oysters aren’t your thing, numerous local restaurants will have options available in the food court, and there may be several food trucks in the mix. There also will be wine selections, as well as domestic and imported beer. This is a family affair and the Pluff-a-Pallooza kids’ zone has a mother lode of attractions for the youngsters. In addition to arts and crafts, juggling and jump castles, Clyde the Cougar (College of Charleston), Scrappy (Patriots Point) and Charlie the RiverDog will have a limbo competition, and local environmental and conservation groups will have fun and educational activities, i.e., Water Keeper, Bee Cause, Surfrider Foundation and the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network. Performers include members of the Salt Marsh Mystery Theatre and breakdancers from Break Circuit.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26

WHERE: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $17.50-$25; free for ages 10 and younger; VIP sold out

MORE INFO: 843-853-8000, bit.ly/2RJ5KiK, bit.ly/30GupbD

The inaugural Brewtality Beer Fest will take over the Music Farm on Saturday, featuring samples from more than a dozen local breweries. It’s a “People’s Choice” event, so attendees will decide the top two finishers, who will win a spot on the Farm’s bar menu for a year. Live music will be provided by Michael Duff and Buzz Run, there will be a raffle and auction for select merchandise, and the Holy City Beard and Moustache Society will be on the premises. Primed and pumped for competition are Commonhouse Aleworks, Cooper River Brewing, Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Fatty’s Beer Works, Freehouse Brewery, Frothy Beard Brewing Co., Ghost Monkey Brewery, Holy City Brewing, Low-Fi Brewing, Low Tide Brewing, Munkle Brewing Co., Palmetto Brewing Co., River Rat Brewery, Rusty Bull Brewing Co. and Tradesman Brewing Co.

WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Jan. 25

WHERE: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $20

MORE INFO: bit.ly/2TJ7lHR

The ninth annual Charleston Food Truck Festival has a couple of new things planned: The location this time around is the Navy Yard in North Charleston and this year the festival will run for two days, Saturday and Sunday. More than 25 food trucks are expected to provide the grub and beverage options include craft beer, hand-crafted cocktails and a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar. In addition to some musical entertainment from Weigh Station on Saturday, Gifted Soul on Sunday and a DJ to open and close both days, there will be carnival rides, jump castles and a Retail Row. Leashed puppers are welcome; just be sure to take waste bags for proper disposal when nature calls.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 25-26

WHERE: Navy Yard, 1681 McMillan Ave., North Charleston

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: charlestonfoodtruckfestival.com