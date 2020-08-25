'Outer Banks' Season 2 is looking for Charleston extras, will pay for COVID-19 test

This time around, the "Outer Banks" Season 2 casting call is real.

Earlier this summer, a hoax call for extras was circulating, debunked by the Netflix show's official casting director Taylor Woodell.

Almost immediately after that fake casting call, the Charleston-filmed adventure series was renewed for a second season by Netflix. Now, a real casting call from Woodell is out, and applications are currently being accepted.

The most recent call is for Charleston-area young adults to portray high school students on Sept. 9 and 10. Woodell shared that the show is in need of those between the ages 18 and 26 who look like high school or early college students for a particular scene. There is also a need for cars and surfboards on the day of filming.

Woodell added in her casting call that the entire crew will be required to follow COVID-19 protocols, but some scenes will require people to be in close proximity to each other and the cast. Therefore, applicants who have been socially isolating together during the pandemic will be considered a priority throughout the season.

Those who are booked for the scene will receive a COVID-19 test, which the production will pay for, as well as an additional $20. The pay rate for those who are selected for the scene is $80 for 8 hours and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the eighth. Filming days sometimes exceed 12 hours.

For more information or for additional information on how to become a paid extra for "Outer Banks" Season 2, go to twcastandrecruit.com or follow the Facebook page TW Cast and Recruit. There, you will find instructions on how to submit an application and more details.