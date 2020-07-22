'Outer Banks' Season 2 casting call a scam, according to Charleston-filmed show's recruiter

A recent online casting call for extras in Season 2 of the hit Netflix show "Outer Banks" that was filmed in Charleston is a scam, according to the show's casting recruiter, Taylor Woodell.

On Tuesday, local media posted about the show "reportedly" seeking extras, with a link to a website that asked for interested parties to submit information about their age, phone number, clothing sizes and more, along with photos.

On Wednesday afternoon, Woodell of TW Cast & Recruit told The Post and Courier that the site castingt.com/auditions/netflixs-series-obx was not official and for people to disregard the link.

"Signing up to be an extra will and should always be free and never cost a 'membership fee,' " Woodell shared of spotting a scam. "In addition, there should always be a casting director's name attached to any type of press release or casting call."

Woodell said Netflix's public relations team has been notified of the scam and will be reaching out to those who have circulated the misinformation and request its removal.

Woodell said that "Outer Banks" had not yet set dates for future filming in Charleston, and a second season has not officially been confirmed by Netflix.

"I don't have any information as of now, just because Netflix is being extremely diligent in their implementation of COVID protocols," Woodell said.