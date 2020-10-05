'Outer Banks' creator apologizes for disruptive filming, compensates Mount Pleasant residents

After residents of Mount Pleasant's Old Village neighborhood voiced complaints about disruptive filming of Netflix adventure series "Outer Banks," show creator Jonas Pate reached out to make things right.

At the end of September, cast and crewmembers spent three late nights in a row filming a scene that involved a rain and lightning simulator, casting strobe lights into house windows and producing noise that kept neighbors down the block up all night, according to residents.

Shana Inman, a working mother with four children, said she was kept awake by "explosions, screaming, loud machinery and bright lights through the night until 5 a.m."

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

"They were trying to put wires in my trees at one point," said resident Chris Colman. "A film permit shouldn’t give them the right to violate the town."

Pate, whose parents were longtime Charleston restaurateurs who once owned Slightly North of Broad, High Cotton and The Old Village Post House, said he has taken those complaints to heart.

"It’s really hard to do something like this and have everyone give you a thumbs up, but we do our best to talk to folks who are thrown off by it," said Pate. "We're not trying to be intrusive or 'Hollywood' about it. We're sensitive to the residents of Mount Pleasant, and it feels personal to us."

He said the recent loud filming in the Old Village was unusual and an "unfortunate series of events" in regards to the lack of communication with neighbors who were affected. Most scenes for the show are being filmed in more secluded areas on Johns Island and James Island or on the water.

"It was a big scene with lightning strikes, and that’s pretty jarring to anyone, so I get it that some of the residents were upset," said Pate.

He said that it was the show's mistake for those who didn't receive at least two fliers in advance of the filming, which is the policy.

"If we miss someone, that's 100 percent on us, and we'll correct it," he said. "We're aware of it and going to do better next time."

Following complaints, compensation was offered to residents.

Colman said he received $750, which he donated to East Cooper Community Outreach. He said he appreciated the gesture and was happy with the resolution.

"I'm not here to make $1 million off them," said Colman. "I like to see the local businesses get employed by this, and I want to see industry people who haven't seen work in a few months succeed."

"Outer Banks" brought $50 million to the local economy last year, and more than $55 million is expected to be spent in the Charleston area again this year during filming, said Pate. Filming for the second season is six weeks underway.

"We're here bringing a lot of jobs in and money to the economy," Pate said. "We're doing our best to be good civic citizens."

An upcoming scene on the downtown peninsula is scheduled for later in October, and the team is making sure people in the affected area are aware, added Pate.

Residents who have questions about "Outer Banks" filming in their vicinity can call key assistant location manager Ryan Burns at 336-420-5008 or Mount Pleasant special events coordinator Nicole Harvey at 843-906-0470.