Outdoor fun in store across the Lowcountry this weekend

The grass is certainly greener in Charleston right now.
Kick off your shoes at an outdoor concert. Up your lawn party style with an inspiring exhibition. Prefer to dodge the dirt? There are indoor offerings as well to sew seeds of thought.
With May sprouting up all over, grab a fresh spot and enjoy!
Fun outdoor music
from Greensky Bluegrass
If you like bluegrass, then you'll like Greensky Bluegrass at Woodland Nature Reserve.
This weekend, highly acclaimed, relentlessly touring Greensky Bluegrass comes to Charleston with two outdoor performances at the Woodlands Nature Reserve.
In the spirit of traditional bluegrass, the band — Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass) and Paul Hoffman (Mandolin) — writes and performs songs about their real experiences in the contemporary world.
When and where: May 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.); The Woodlands Nature Reserve, 4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston.
Why it's hot: Bluegrass is just the thing for a Lowcountry spring.
Who it's for: Those who like their bluegrass with some rock in the mix.
Get a leaf-loving Spoleto poster
from an unforgettable year
While there is much we want to forget from this year, the return of Spoleto Festival USA is a bright spot indeed. Its annual poster is, too.
Featuring a new work by renowned artist JoAnn Verburg, it shares an image of her signature olive trees, which are photographed near her home in Spoleto, Italy (the site of the American festival’s origins).
Inside scoop: Verberg's work has been the subject of solo exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art, the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Gibbes Museum of Art, so this poster comes with quite the pedigree.
When and where: This year's poster is now available for purchase 24/7 and viewing by surfing the web to spoletousa.org/about/buy-a-poster.
Why it's hot: Lift up the arts while you elevate your space.
Who it's for: Olive tree-huggers and culture lovers alike.
Mine hidden memories
in a new Halsey exhibition
Sticking to the great indoors? The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston will present an exhibition, "You Are Here."
It is an illuminating new installation of multimedia works by artist Jibade-Khalil Huffman. The artist mines images and texts searching for latent meaning and hidden memories using a wide array of media including lightboxes, video, performance, photography, text and installation.
The aim? To shine light on power structures and racial dynamics in popular imagery.
When and where: from May 14 through July 17. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays; Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at 161 Calhoun St. in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: The Halsey continues to provoke thought through contemporary art.
Who it's for: Those ready for meaty, meaningful new work.
Stand up against cancer
with comedy gold
Charleston comedian Keith Dee is presenting "Stand-Up Against Cancer," an open-air evening of comedy that he hosted and produced.
The show spotlights comedian Mike Elis and headliner Michael Winslow, known for his comedic roles in the "Police Academy" and "Spaceballs" movies.
Held outdoors at Firefly Distillery, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, schedule a tasting at the distillery and grab food at Southern Roots Smokehouse food truck. No coolers or pets. Tickets are $35 each at
Tickets at eventbrite.com, and $10 of every ticket sold will benefit the Charleston chapter of American Cancer Society, Relay for Life of Charleston.
When and where: Friday, May 14 with at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.); Firefly Distillery at 4201 Spruill Ave. in North Charleston.
Why it's hot: It's comic relief for a noble cause.
Who it's for: Comedy fans and good eggs, too.
See how stylish Charlestonian
have dressed up to get out
Let the party begin! A new exhibition, "The Lawn Party: From Satin to Seersucker," is open at the Charleston Museum.
Since the 1800s, stylish alfresco gatherings have been de rigueur, with fashions through the ages ranging from turn-of-the-20th-century white cotton dresses, nicknamed "lingerie" dresses, dapper straw hats and jackets and more.
Step inside to consider outdoor finery.
When and where: Now through Sept. 19 during museum hours; Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: Like the weather, fashion forever changes.
Who it's for: The sartorial and the social, too.