Oscar nominations give nod to SC's Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis

Two South Carolina natives won nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards in the most coveted categories.

Anderson native Chadwick Boseman, who died in August at 43 from colon cancer, received a nomination in the best actor category for his role as Levee in the Netflix production of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," the film adaptation of the play by August Wilson directed by George C. Wolfe.

Boseman, who is most commonly known for playing the lead in the superhero film "Black Panther," previously won Golden Globe and Critic's Choice awards for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which is considered by many to be his finest.

A win in this category would make him the first South Carolina native to win in the best actor category.

Viola Davis receives a nomination for best actress for her role as Ma Rainey in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Davis, who was born in St. Matthews before moving at 2 months old, has spoken in the past few years of the importance of claiming her South Carolina roots, including that her grandparents' home was on a plantation.

Other best actor nominees include Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal;" Anthony Hopkins, “The Father;” Gary Oldman, “Mank;” and Steven Yeun, “Minari."

Other best actress nominees include Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday;” Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman;” Frances McDormand, “Nomadland;” and Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.”

Davis was the first South Carolinian to win an Oscar for best supporting actress in her role as Rose Maxson in the 2016 film "Fences."

Boseman won a Golden Globe award for best actor in a motion picture at the Feb. 28 virtual awards ceremony for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

The recognition by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association further burnishes Boseman's acclaim as one of the finest actors on film and one who was able to illuminate the Black American experience for the world.

Including "Black Panther," the actor and playwright was known for leading roles in films, among them “42” and “Marshall.” Boseman, who is of Gullah descent, died in August from colon cancer, which he had been silently battling while filming his Oscar-nominated performance.

In a 2013 piece for the Los Angeles Times, Boseman told how he was first captivated by playwright August Wilson at age 10. The Anderson native, who was then more focused on athletics, had accompanied his brother to a rehearsal of Wilson’s “Fences.” The experience launched a lifelong interest in the dramatic arts, culminating in a performance that continues to garner acclaim and awards.

In the article, Boseman wrote, “Although I did not have a trained ear or an understanding of aesthetic to fully appreciate the poetry and the analysis of script, it was the first time I had seen something written that captured the richness of how people I knew spoke.”

He went on to say, “Wilson mastered the ability of consistently reaching such hypnotic incantations in his writing that, in my opinion no other playwright rivals him, including Shakespeare."

This year's nominations are the most diverse in the Academy's history, including three black actors getting nods in the best supporting actor category. They are Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” and Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah." Boseman, who was not a nominee, had been floated as a possibility for his performance in the Netflix production of "Da 5 Bloods."

Boseman's legacy resonated in a Golden Globes awards ceremony skit featuring Tik Tok star La'Ron Hines, who asked young children about various performers nominated this year. Each enthusiastically recognized the name Chadwick Boseman, superhero Black Panther.

In a Post and Courier article remembering Boseman, Anderson residents recalled Boseman as a point of pride for the town, including the ubiquity of Black Panther action figures that are spotted on neighborhood porches. The actor was known to have presented a free screening of the film for Anderson residents.

The Academy Awards will be aired April 25 on ABC.