Oscar nominations give nod to SC's Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, as buzz mounts on winner

Two South Carolina natives won nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards in the most coveted categories.

Anderson native Chadwick Boseman, who died in August at 43 from colon cancer, received a nomination in the best actor category for his role as Levee in the Netflix production of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," the film adaptation of the play by August Wilson directed by George C. Wolfe.

Other best actor nominees include Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal;" Anthony Hopkins, “The Father;” Gary Oldman, “Mank;” and Steven Yeun, “Minari."

Viola Davis received a nomination for best actress for her role as Ma Rainey in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Other best actress nominees include Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday;” Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman;” Frances McDormand, “Nomadland;” and Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.”

Davis, who was born in St. Matthews before moving at 2 months old, has spoken in the past few years of the importance of claiming her South Carolina roots, including that her grandparents' home was on a plantation.

Davis was the first South Carolinian to win an Oscar for best supporting actress in her role as Rose Maxson in the 2016 film "Fences," another play by August Wilson.

The recognition by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association further burnishes Boseman's acclaim as one of the finest actors on film and one who was able to illuminate the Black American experience for the world.

Including "Black Panther," the actor and playwright was known for leading roles in films, among them “42” and “Marshall.” Boseman, who is of Gullah descent, died in August from colon cancer, which he had been silently battling while filming his Oscar-nominated performance.

In a 2013 piece for the Los Angeles Times, Boseman told how he was first captivated by playwright August Wilson at age 10. The Anderson native, who was then more focused on athletics, had accompanied his brother to a rehearsal of Wilson’s “Fences.” The experience launched a lifelong interest in the dramatic arts, culminating in a performance that continues to garner acclaim and awards.

In the article, Boseman wrote, “Although I did not have a trained ear or an understanding of aesthetic to fully appreciate the poetry and the analysis of script, it was the first time I had seen something written that captured the richness of how people I knew spoke.”

He went on to say, “Wilson mastered the ability of consistently reaching such hypnotic incantations in his writing that, in my opinion no other playwright rivals him, including Shakespeare."

This year's nominations are the most diverse in the Academy's history, including three black actors getting nods in the best supporting actor category. They are Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” and LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah."

Boseman, who was not a nominee, had been floated as a possibility for his performance in the Netflix production of "Da 5 Bloods," an omission some commentators have found surprising.

"I'm pretty sure history was just made," said Kelley E, Carter, senior entertainment writer at ESPN's "The Undefeated. "We just heard three black men being nominated for best supporting actor and I'm blown away. I cannot think if that's ever happened ... and I really think that shows that voters are paying attention and that we are starting to see some changes in the Academy."

Boseman, who is most commonly known for playing the lead in the superhero film "Black Panther," previously received posthumous awards for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which is considered by many to be his finest. On Feb. 28, he won a Golden Globe. He was also honored with a Critics' Choice Award.

His legacy resonated in a Golden Globes awards ceremony skit featuring Tik Tok star La'Ron Hines, who asked young children about various performers nominated this year. Each enthusiastically recognized the name Chadwick Boseman, superhero Black Panther.

In a Post and Courier article remembering him, Anderson residents recalled Boseman as a point of pride for the town, including the ubiquity of Black Panther action figures that are spotted on neighborhood porches. The actor was known to have presented a free screening of the film for Anderson residents.

A best actor triumph would make Boseman the first South Carolina native to receive the honor in the category. There are some industry insiders who assert that Boseman is the presumptive winner.

During the announcement, commentator Mike Muse said, "I think a lot of people are making that decision that the actor category is Chadwick Boseman."

The Academy Awards will be aired April 25 on ABC.