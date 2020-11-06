Opera with your popcorn? You'll find them both at a Mt. Pleasant drive-in.

In our all-too-real world these days, we could use a good, old-fashioned fairy tale. Thankfully, Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera (HALO) has dreamed up one of operatic proportions. What's more, it's free and open to the Charleston community.
At 7 p.m. Nov. 12, the company will present a drive-in evening surrounding "Cendrillon," Jules Massenet's opera that reimagines the Cinderella fairy tale in ways that are both entrancing and thoroughly amusing.
The opera screening, which is a partnership with the Charleston County Public Library and Holy City Drive-In (at Patriots Point), marks the inaugural presentation of "Thursday at the Theatre," a multigenre arts movie series and HALO’s latest initiative to bring joy to those in Charleston.
The "Cendrillon" screening features a production from "The MET Opera Live in HD" series in a whimsical staging by Laurent Pelly that stars mezzo-sopranos Joyce DiDonato and Alice Coote.
The screening will be preceded by a live concert by HALO’s founders, Leah Edwards and Dimitri Pittas. Edwards herself is impressively well versed in the opera, having performed it for the prestigious Santa Fe Opera.
Now, she's taking that operatic mastery on the road, or at least to the drive-in. According to Edwards, the setting offers patrons a way to experience the art form well within their comfort zone during the pandemic. Social distancing is an imperative of Edwards and Pitta. The married couple has lost three friends to COVID-19.
The partnership formed when Edwards reached out to Robert Patterson, owner of Special Ops Events and Holy City Drive-In.
"He was very game for it," Edwards said.
For Patterson, the evening offers another way to further the aim of the drive-in, which is to offer patrons a safe, fun way to get out of the house.
"Our goal was to include other forms of entertainment to enhance the drive-in experience," said Patterson. "I can't think of a more unique event than a drive-in opera performance."
The format is also ideal for providing new opera audiences with a way to find their comfort level with the art form. The story of Cinderella is accessible. English translations also help patrons overcome any apprehensions about language barriers. The dress is "come as you are," and the mood is equally casual, with popcorn vendors and other concessions.
"There is not a person that I know that doesn't know the Cinderella story," said Edwards, adding that the escapism and family friendly nature of the fairy tale contributed to it being the right choice for the event.
Such thinking builds on the inventive methods embraced by HALO during the pandemic. In April, the company launched its popular Social DistanceSING! initiative, a mobile concert series that the founders sum up as “a pair of singers, a piano and a pickup truck.” The effort quickly grew and the company has since performed 100 socially distant concerts to audiences ranging from 5 to 200 attendees.
The company has found other ways to engage local audiences with opera as well, such as offering Zoom introductory sessions in which attendees can learn operatic terms and famous works.
Edwards has found that the community craving for live performance has made them increasingly open to exploring opera. "People are more willing to take a chance," she said.
Tickets for "Cendrillon" are free; reservations are required. To learn more about the event and about HALO, visit www.holycityarts.org.