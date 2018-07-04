While people around the globe are caught up in the excitement of the World Cup, another important international sporting event is about to begin. The Tour de France starts on Saturday and continues for several weeks as riders from all over the world compete in a series of challenging legs. Our current Head2Head trivia champion is Travis Pratt, and his opponent is Dan McNair, who is a computer repair technician.
Questions
1. What was the first year of the Tour de France?
2. Who was the first American to win the Tour?
3. Who wears the Maillot Jaune?
4. What are the other two countries that host a Grand Tour?
5. What is the main body of riders called?
6. When was the last year a Frenchman won the Tour de France?
7. The Tour inspired the singer of what band to write the song "Bicycle Race" in 1978?
8. What is an ITT?
9. Who is the defending champion of the Tour de France?
10. Where is the traditional last stage of the race?
Travis' answers
1. 1920.
2. Greg LeMond.
3. Whoever is winning.
4. Spain and Germany?
5. Starts with a "P."
6. 1992.
7. Queen.
8. I don't know.
9. It's some English guy.
10. Paris.
Dan's answers
1. 1900.
2. Not Lance Armstrong.
3. The leader.
4. Italy and Spain.
5. The peloton.
6. Sometime in the 1980s.
7. Queen.
8. It's an individual time trial.
9. Chris Froome.
10. Paris.
Conclusion
We've had a change in the standings. Dan becomes our new trivia champion and will return next week to defend his title. The Tour de France continues until July 29.
Correct answers
1. 1903.
2. Greg LeMond.
3. Race leader.
4. Italy and Spain.
5. Peloton.
6. 1985.
7. Queen.
8. Individual Time Trial.
9. Chris Froome.
10. Paris.