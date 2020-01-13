Rock me, mama, like a wagon wheel. Rock me, mama, any way you feel.
Old Crow Medicine Show started out busking on street corners in 1998 in New York state and up through Canada. They eventually found themselves in Boone, N.C., where they caught the attention of Grammy Award-winning folk singer Doc Watson while playing in front of a pharmacy. He invited the band to perform at his roots music festival, MerleFest, helping to launch their career.
Shortly thereafter, the band was hired to entertain crowds between shows at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and topping the charts with hit single "Wagon Wheel," a favorite singalong at karaoke bars, at football tailgates and during Rocky Mountain road trips.
The beloved track went Platinum in 2013 for selling over 1 million copies, and Old Crow Medicine Show went on to be a festival favorite band, touring with artists like Willie Nelson, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and The Avett Brothers.
Now with six studio albums under their belt, Old Crow Medicine Show is coming to Charleston for a show at 7:30 p.m. March 1 at the Gaillard Center.
Tickets, priced from $39.50 to $85, go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center members get pre-sale access. Call 843-579-6468 or email development@gaillardcenter.org for more information.