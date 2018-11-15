Chili Cook-Off & Oyster Roast
It’s here. Chili and oyster roast fundraiser season has finally arrived. Sometimes it’s just chili, sometimes it’s just oysters, but the best is when it’s both. The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) will host its annual Chili Cook-Off & Oyster Roast fundraiser at Riverfront Park on Saturday. Proceeds will benefit Toby’s Fund, the CAS general medical fund, and dozens of teams are expected to compete for awards in three categories: Traditional, Unique and Best in Show. As for “unique” — previous entries in that category have included chilis with white bases, shrimp, chicken and hot dogs instead of beef, as well as one that tasted like chocolate. It’s been hinted that there will be a gluten-free chili topped with guacamole and that will be the one to beat this year (no, it’s not mine).
In addition to the best of the beans, there will be all-you-can-eat oysters, family games and activities, and live music from Chewbacky, Haley Mae Campbell, Chance & Circumstance and Run River Run. Shane Griffin of iHeart Media will be the day’s emcee and adoptable pets will be on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, but coolers will not be permitted (beer and wine will be available for purchase).
WHEN: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 17
WHERE: Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
PRICE: $30 advance; $35 at-the-gate; $75 VIP; free for ages 10 years and younger
MORE INFO: 843-747-4849, charlestonanimalsociety.org
Santa Roundup
If you’re the type to turn the radio dial to Y102.5 on the first day of November because it’s the “Lowcountry’s Christmas Station,” then you will be rockin’-on-ready for these events this weekend, all with a special appearance from Santa Claus.
The Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park opened last week and will continue nightly through the end of the year. This Friday offers up a little something special, though: Supper with Santa. The Parklands Foundation will present breakfast for dinner (my favorite) in Edisto Hall, followed by a meet-and-greet and photos with the jolly red-clad man o’ the day.
Before or after this special dinner, be sure to check out the rest of what there is to offer, along with the estimated 2 million shimmering lights along the driving route. Returning are the festival train rides, marshmallow-roasting, the old-fashioned carousel, Santa’s Sweet Shoppe and gift shops. There also will be entertainment on selected evenings, including dance teams, live music, magicians and storytellers. Registration is required for Supper with Santa.
If you attend the festival Monday-Thursday with a canned food item for the Lowcountry Food Bank, you will get $5 off admission.
WHEN: Supper with Santa: 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., Nov. 16; Festival of Lights: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, nightly through Jan. 1
WHERE: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
PRICE: Supper with Santa: $50 general; $25 ages 12 years and younger; Festival of Lights: $20 per vehicle (up to 15 passengers); admission increases with higher amounts of passengers in van/bus/etc.
MORE INFO: Supper with Santa: 843-640-5451, TheParklandsFoundation.org; Festival of Lights: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com
Put the kids in their jammies for a PJ Party with Santa at Northwoods Mall on Friday, especially if they have Christmas-themed jammies. There will be face painting, a balloon artist, arts and crafts and snacks, as well as a kid-friendly DJ with music and games. Kris Kringle will read “The Night Before Christmas” after he arrives and while supplies last, kids wearing PJs will receive a gift.
And parents, for the win, this is an evening event, so the kiddos can get all worn out and fall asleep in the car on the way home, which makes it easy-peasy for you: They will already have their jammies on and you can just plop them right in the bed.
WHEN: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 16
WHERE: Northwoods Mall, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-797-3062, bit.ly/2QHKSGV
You may or may not have your Christmas tree up already, but Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is ready to get the show on the road with Saturday’s Lights Up extravaganza, which will feature the lighting of the 40-foot Christmas tree. St. Nick will be on the scene, as well as performers from a local orchestra, choir and musical theater group. The laser light show is sure to enthrall and the kids will be entertained with face painting, balloon animals, glitter tattoos, arts and crafts and a jump castle.
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17
WHERE: Belk Drive at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2K0e4WI
If you’re ready to start getting ornaments for the tree, get your dining room table centerpiece together or pick up some early gifts, the Holiday Market from Gilmore Enterprises will be at the Charleston Convention Center Friday-Sunday. Highlights include “food and fashion, gifts and glitter, music and magic” and more. And yes, Santa will be there.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 16; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 17; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18
WHERE: Charleston Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
PRICE: $8 general; $1 ages 6-12 years; free for ages 5 years and younger; free parking and return passes; discounts offered for online ticket purchase
MORE INFO: gilmoreshows.com
'Monty Python’s Spamalot'
“It’s just a flesh wound!” — Black Night
“What are you going to do? Bleed on me?” — King Arthur
Personally, my favorite scene in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” has got to be the Black Night vs. Arthur, King of the Britons. Unfortunately, it’s not a part of the stage production of “Spamalot,” which will be presented at the Gaillard Center on Sunday. Fair enough — it’s not like you can cut all four limbs off an actor during a live stage performance. But, the Tony Award winner for Best Musical retains a good portion of the plot of the 1975 film that starred John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle. King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table are on a quest to find the Holy Grail and “flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen and show-stopping musical numbers are just a few of the reasons audiences worldwide are eating [it] up.” Note: This production is for “mature” audiences only.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18
WHERE: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $30-$94
MORE INFO: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Smoke on the Harbor BBQ Throwdown
The seventh annual Smoke on the Harbor BBQ Throwdown returns to Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina this weekend, presented by the Kansas City BBQ Society.
Friday will feature chicken wings, skeet shooting and music from Tyler Boone.
Saturday will feature BBQ, skeet shooting, a kids’ zone, a cocktail competition and music from Weigh Station. There also will be a food drive for the Lowcountry Food Bank and attendees can receive discounted admission with five canned goods.
WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 16; 1-4 p.m. Nov. 17
WHERE: Lookout Pavilion at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Drive, Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $10 general; $5 with five canned goods; free for ages 12 years and younger; $1 for two sampling tickets
MORE INFO: smokeontheharbor.com