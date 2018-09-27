MOJA Festival
The annual MOJA Festival is a celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture and art, with 11 days of dance, concerts, literary and visual arts, theater, traditional crafts, ethnic food, children’s events and more.
One of the brightest and most exciting spectacles is the Opening Day Street Parade, complete with costumes and regalia, music and dance, a little bit of everything to get you into the spirit and energy of the festival. Performances and participants include community groups, local schools and additional entertainers, including the Burke High School ROTC, Anderson’s Alpha Angels step team, Cross High School Band and the Deninufay African Dance & Drum Production group.
. The parade will begin at Marion Square, head down King Street to Market Street and end at the U.S. Custom House at the corner of East Bay and Market streets.
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27
WHERE: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
MORE INFO: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
A favorite annual event is the Reggae Block Dance Party, which provides the sights, sounds and smells of the islands. This year’s festivities will include live music from The Dubplates, Future Fambo, Papa Robbie and Sounds of Sand. Food vendors include ChuckTown Seafood, Taste of the Islands, CJ’s BBQ, Charleston Caribbean Creole Food Truck and more. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and blankets. Coolers will not be permitted.
WHEN: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28
WHERE: Brittlebank Park, 181 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
A true community event, Heritage Day celebrates African-American and Caribbean culture with activities, workshops and information from local “cultural ambassadors,” entertainment from the Zandrina Dunning Experience featuring BlackNoyze, X-Treme Level Band, Black Diamond, Jeremy Nava, praise and worship choirs and dance teams, kids’ activities and youth performances, poetry readings, a health fair and more.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29
WHERE: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
MORE INFO: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride & Art Show
Any vintage motorcycle enthusiasts out there? All you Dapper Dons and Donnas get ready to sport your “finest attire” because the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is coming to Charleston for the first time on Sunday, in partnership with the Charleston Arts Festival. The ride is an international initiative to raise funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health issues. Participants will ride their classic and vintage motorcycles over a 10-mile circuit with designated stops at some of “Charleston’s finest watering holes,” including DIG in the Park, The Tattooed Moose and Bay Street Biergarten.
Everything will wrap up at The Royal American with a special art show featuring award-winning vintage bike-related photography. The afternoon and evening will be full of entertainment, awards for bikes, beards and more. It also will be the perfect opportunity to see all the vintage motorcycles from the race. Visit gentlemansride.com for ride registration and route details. The after-party is open to all, whether you ride or not.
WHEN: Ride: 1-4 p.m.; after-party 5 p.m.-until, Sunday, Sept.30
WHERE: After-party: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
MORE INFO: gentlemansride.com
Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest implies two things: beer and October. Although it’s not yet October, it’s pretty darn close. Besides, in Germany, it lasts 16 days and starts at the end of September, so technically, we’re good. Park Circle in North Charleston is getting in on the game early with its third annual event on Saturday. There will be traditional Bavarian food from chefs at On Forty One, Pier 41, Pier 22, Graze, EVO Pizzeria, Dockery’s, Lola and Edmund’s Oast, live music from Sunflowers & Sin, Cameron Handel & The Saltwater Brass and The Royal Tinfoil, as well as kids’ activities and jump castles. New this year will be some Oktoberfest games, such as a stein hoist, boot race, beer mile, blade and bull axe throwing (yes, you read that right) and of course, no party is complete without a keg toss.
WHEN: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29
WHERE: Garco Park, 4854 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-225-1796, bit.ly/2Ih73A7
Summerville Italian Feast
All you need to know for Sunday’s sixth annual Summerville Italian Feast are some basic words: mi scusi, si, no, per favore and grazie. Over 80 food and craft vendors will take over Hutchinson Square in celebration of October as Italian-American Heritage Month. There also will be singing and dancing, kids’ activities and more. Imported and local Italian wines will be available for tastings. And to answer the question on everyone’s mind, yes, the Roman soldiers will be back this year. Prego.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30
WHERE: Hutchinson Square, downtown Summerville
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 925-918-2670, summervilleitalianfeast.com
Family Fun Day & Fishing Festival
The Charleston Parks Conservancy and the City of Charleston have come together for a twofer with Saturday’s Moultrie Family Fun Day and Huck Finn Fishing Festival at Colonial Lake. Kids ages 4-12 years are invited to bait a hook and awards will be given to the top finishers in each age group. Over at Moultrie Playground, there will be plenty of games and activities, a fire truck and food trucks including Brunch Holiday, Area 51 and Pelican’s Snoballs.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29
WHERE: Colonial Lake, 46-54 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $3 per fisherperson
MORE INFO: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org/calendar