The Charleston calendar is full of music endeavors over the next month. While we can't include them all, here are some of the highlights. If you're looking for a fun time and to explore the tunes of some of the best up-and-coming local bands and beyond, here are the performances to attend in town.
Witchsister with Bizness Suit
WHAT: An all-female, family band from Arkansas with raw, occult-rock tendencies joining up with dark grunge from Charleston.
WHEN: 9 p.m. July 18
WHERE: Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: facebook.com/thepurplebuffalo843/
Jam on the Water Neil Young tribute
WHAT: The Jam on the Water 2018 Concert Series continues through November, and this month's tribute show will feature Josh Roberts & Friends on some Neil Young covers.
WHEN: board at 6:30 p.m., July 20
WHERE: City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive
PRICE: $23
MORE INFO: charlestonharbortours.com
Che Apalache with Lulu the Giant
WHAT: Though not technically local, Lulu the Giant is a jazz roots and blues soul Savannah band not to be missed. The group will be joined by a Buenos Aires-based four-man string band, and the show is curated by the Lowcountry's own Awendaw Green.
WHEN: 7 p.m. July 24
WHERE: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St.
PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show
MORE INFO: awendawgreen.com
Sun June with Grace Joyner
WHAT: Regret pop from Austin and a serenade from a Stevie Nicks-esque local on keys and vocals.
WHEN: 9 p.m. July 25
WHERE: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Rd., West Ashley
PRICE: $7
MORE INFO: charlestontinroof.com
City on Down with Midnight Endeavor and Drive Drive
WHAT: Charleston's best pop in one place, plus some Nashville pop. Get ready to dance.
WHEN: 9 p.m. July 26
WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com
Becca Smith album release with Lindsay Holler and Becca Leigh
WHAT: A Columbia singer/songwriter returns to the Lowcountry to debut her Holy City-centric album. She's joined by two powerful local vocals.
WHEN: 9 p.m. July 28
WHERE: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Rd., West Ashley
PRICE: $7
MORE INFO: charlestontinroof.com
Boone's Bourbon Release Party featuring Tyler Boone, Terraphonics and Youngster
WHAT: Local musician Tyler Boone has crafted his very own bourbon line, which you can ask for at a variety of Charleston bars. The official release will include a show featuring the entrepreneur himself, along with local electro-R&B and indie rock.
WHEN: 9 p.m. July 28
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy.
PRICE: $10
MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com
Hootie & the Blowfish Homegrown Concert with The Blue Dogs
WHAT: Only the biggest local concert of the whole year.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 10, 11
WHERE: Volvo Car Stadium, 7596, 161 Seven Farms Dr., Daniel Island
PRICE: Sold out, you better start bartering for tickets
MORE INFO: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Art Binge V
WHAT: Charleston culture hub IllVibetheTribe curates a music and art showcase at The Royal American. Another installment is set for August.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 11
WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Dr.
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com
Mike Freund album release show on the deck with Danielle Howle
WHAT: Summerville Southern rock in the form of brand-new tunes and Charleston's Americana shaman.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Aug. 11
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy.
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com