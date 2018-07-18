Annual Hootie & the Blowfish HomeGrown concert (copy)
Frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish, Darius Rucker, performs at their annual HomeGrown concert on Friday, August 11, 2017. Michael Campina/Special to The Post and Courier

The Charleston calendar is full of music endeavors over the next month. While we can't include them all, here are some of the highlights. If you're looking for a fun time and to explore the tunes of some of the best up-and-coming local bands and beyond, here are the performances to attend in town. 

Witchsister with Bizness Suit

Witchsister

Arkansas band Witchsister will play with local band Bizness Suit at the Purple Buffalo. 

WHAT: An all-female, family band from Arkansas with raw, occult-rock tendencies joining up with dark grunge from Charleston. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. July 18

WHERE: Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

PRICE: $5

MORE INFO: facebook.com/thepurplebuffalo843/

Jam on the Water Neil Young tribute

Josh Roberts

Josh Roberts & Friends will cover Neil Young songs during the next Jam on the Water.

WHAT: The Jam on the Water 2018 Concert Series continues through November, and this month's tribute show will feature Josh Roberts & Friends on some Neil Young covers.

WHEN: board at 6:30 p.m., July 20

WHERE: City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive

PRICE: $23

MORE INFO: charlestonharbortours.com

Che Apalache with Lulu the Giant

Che Apalache

Che Apalache will play at the Queen Street Playhouse. 

WHAT: Though not technically local, Lulu the Giant is a jazz roots and blues soul Savannah band not to be missed. The group will be joined by a Buenos Aires-based four-man string band, and the show is curated by the Lowcountry's own Awendaw Green.

WHEN: 7 p.m. July 24

WHERE: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St. 

PRICE: $10 advance, $15 day of show

MORE INFO: awendawgreen.com

Sun June with Grace Joyner 

Sun June

Sun June is coming to the Tin Roof in West Ashley. 

WHAT: Regret pop from Austin and a serenade from a Stevie Nicks-esque local on keys and vocals.

WHEN: 9 p.m. July 25

WHERE: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Rd., West Ashley

PRICE: $7

MORE INFO: charlestontinroof.com 

City on Down with Midnight Endeavor and Drive Drive

City on Down (copy)

City on Down is performing for a pop night at The Royal American. 

WHAT: Charleston's best pop in one place, plus some Nashville pop. Get ready to dance. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. July 26

WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive

PRICE: $5

MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com 

Becca Smith album release with Lindsay Holler and Becca Leigh

Becca Smith

Becca Smith wrote an album about Charleston, and the release will take place in July. 

WHAT: A Columbia singer/songwriter returns to the Lowcountry to debut her Holy City-centric album. She's joined by two powerful local vocals. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. July 28

WHERE: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Rd., West Ashley

PRICE: $7

MORE INFO: charlestontinroof.com

Boone's Bourbon Release Party featuring Tyler Boone, Terraphonics and Youngster

Tyler Boone (copy)

Tyler Boone is releasing a bourbon with a concert.

WHAT: Local musician Tyler Boone has crafted his very own bourbon line, which you can ask for at a variety of Charleston bars. The official release will include a show featuring the entrepreneur himself, along with local electro-R&B and indie rock. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. July 28

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy. 

PRICE: $10

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com

Hootie & the Blowfish Homegrown Concert with The Blue Dogs

Hootie & the Blowfish perform at their annual HomeGrown concert on Friday, August 11, 2017. Michael Campina/Special to The Post and Courier

WHAT: Only the biggest local concert of the whole year. 

WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 10, 11

WHERE: Volvo Car Stadium, 7596, 161 Seven Farms Dr., Daniel Island

PRICE: Sold out, you better start bartering for tickets

MORE INFO: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com

Art Binge V

IllVibe (copy)

Asiah Mae (from left), Samira Miche (middle front) and Sabrina Hyman are the co-founders of cultural hub and music collective IllVibetheTribe. 

WHAT: Charleston culture hub IllVibetheTribe curates a music and art showcase at The Royal American. Another installment is set for August. 

WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 11

WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Dr. 

PRICE: $5

MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com

Mike Freund album release show on the deck with Danielle Howle 

Mike Freund (copy)

Mike Freund is releasing an album with a show at the Charleston Pour House. 

WHAT: Summerville Southern rock in the form of brand-new tunes and Charleston's Americana shaman

WHEN: 5 p.m. Aug. 11 

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy. 

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com

