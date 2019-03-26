April is coming, and concerts abound. We couldn't feature every show in our roundup, but we've got highlights at venues in Charleston, North Charleston, Daniel Island and Isle of Palms.
To Forget, Gillian Carter, Fiasco + Timesplitter
WHAT: This all-ages show features a few local and touring names in the hardcore scene. Expect moshing.
WHEN: 8 p.m. April 5
WHERE: Music Farm, 32 Ann St.
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: musicfarm.com, 843-577-6969
Michael Flynn of Slow Runner
WHAT: Michael Flynn of Slow Runner, a band that has toured with The Avett Brothers, Josh Ritter and William Fitzsimmons, will take the stage with piano-driven soundscapes. Most recently, Slow Runner's song "My Love Will Bring You Back" was the opening title song for the new Molly Ringwald film "All These Small Moments." Americana-folk artist Kris Gruen will open.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. April 6
WHERE: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St.
PRICE: $12
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/262695961334465
Dirty Logic: A Steely Dan Tribute
WHAT: Rikki, Don't Lose That Number, it's time to start Reelin' in the Years. Comprised of an all-star lineup of Asheville musicians, Dirty Logic takes on the catalog of Steely Dan.
WHEN: 9 p.m. April 6
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway
PRICE: $10 advance, $12 day of show
MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com, 843-571-4343
Queen Street Harmony Series
WHAT: Singer/songwriters David Burney, Darby Wilcox and Rod Abernathy will perform as part of the Queen Street Harmony Series.
WHEN: 7 p.m. April 6
WHERE: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St.
PRICE: $20
MORE INFO: footlightplayers.net, 843-722-4487
Harlem River Noise
WHAT: We premiered a song by Kyle Lacy, the lead singer of Harlem River Noise, earlier this month. And you have a chance to see his '50s-inspired rock 'n' roll for free at a King Street club.
WHEN: 8 p.m. April 7
WHERE: Prohibition, 547 King St.
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: prohibitioncharleston.com, 843-793-2964
of Montreal
WHAT: This Athens indie rock band draws inspiration from '60s psychedelic pop. All-analog dance duo Yip Deceiver will be opening.
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. April 8
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway
PRICE: $20
MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com, 843-571-4343
Valley Maker w/ Becca Leigh
WHAT: Originally from South Carolina, now Seattle-based Valley Maker will return to town with soft, introspective croons. Local singer/songwriter Becca Leigh will open.
WHEN: 9 p.m. April 12
WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive
PRICE: $10
MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com, 843-817-6925
Kenny George Band
WHAT: The Kenny George Band plays live rock 'n' roll 150 to 180 days a year. One of those will be spent at The Windjammer, Isle of Palms' beachfront venue.
WHEN: 9 p.m. April 12
WHERE: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd.
PRICE: $8
MORE INFO: the-windjammer.com, 843-886-8596
High Water Festival
WHAT: There is no other place you should be attending a concert on this weekend than North Charleston's Riverfront Park. The third annual High Water Festival will feature some soulful talent, including Leon Bridges, The Head and the Heart, Jenny Lewis, Dr. Dog and Shovels & Rope.
WHEN: April 13-14
WHERE: North Charleston's Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave.
PRICE: $159.50, plus fees
MORE INFO: highwaterfest.com
Charleston Songwriters Festival
WHAT: The inaugural Songwriters Festival, presented by Works Entertainment and 105.5 The Bridge, will feature dozens of top songwriters from around the country in intimate, King Street bars. Among performers are Wyatt Durette of Zac Brown Band, Will Hoge, Striking Matches, Bridgette Tatum and John Paul White.
WHEN: April 18-20
WHERE: Various King Street venues including Republic, Cocktail Club, John King, The Vintage Club, King Street Dispensary and Charleston Music Hall
PRICE: $40-$99
MORE INFO: charlestonsongwritersfest.com
Cultura Festival
WHAT: This local hip-hop and R&B festival will feature some of Charleston's best artists of the genre. The lineup includes Nory, Abstract That Rapper & Slim Soul, Jah Jr., Anfernee, Shaniqua McCants, Contour, Niecy Blues, Benjamin Starr and Matt Monday.
WHEN: 5 p.m. April 20
WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive
PRICE: $20
MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com, 843-817-6925
Kenny Chesney
WHAT: The country star will be joined by David Lee Murphy and Caroline Jones on his "Songs for the Saints" tour. The ticket price makes this show one for only the hardcore fans.
WHEN: 7 p.m. April 25
WHERE: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive
PRICE: $142+
MORE INFO: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com,
Legends of Soul: Patti LaBelle
WHAT: Enjoy a night out on the town with Patti LaBelle and friends for the third annual Legends of Soul concert.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. April 26
WHERE: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
PRICE: $62.50+
MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com, 843-529-5000
Trondossa Festival
WHAT: The second annual two-day Trondossa Festival is returning to the Lowcountry with music from Widespread Panic, Umphrey's McGee, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Wood Brothers, Caroline Rose and The Marcus King Band.
WHEN: 1 p.m. April 27-28
WHERE: North Charleston's Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave.
PRICE: $88 individual day, $175 two-day, $350 VIP
MORE INFO: trondossa.com
The Milk Carton Kids
WHAT: Folk duo The Milk Carton Kids' most recent album "All the Things That I Did and All the Things That I Didn't Do" was nominated for a Grammy last year.
WHEN: 8 p.m. April 30
WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.
PRICE: $29.50-$49.50
MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com, 843-853-2252