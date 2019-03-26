April is coming, and concerts abound. We couldn't feature every show in our roundup, but we've got highlights at venues in Charleston, North Charleston, Daniel Island and Isle of Palms.

To Forget, Gillian Carter, Fiasco + Timesplitter

WHAT: This all-ages show features a few local and touring names in the hardcore scene. Expect moshing.

WHEN: 8 p.m. April 5

WHERE: Music Farm, 32 Ann St.

PRICE: $5

MORE INFO: musicfarm.com, 843-577-6969

Michael Flynn of Slow Runner

WHAT: Michael Flynn of Slow Runner, a band that has toured with The Avett Brothers, Josh Ritter and William Fitzsimmons, will take the stage with piano-driven soundscapes. Most recently, Slow Runner's song "My Love Will Bring You Back" was the opening title song for the new Molly Ringwald film "All These Small Moments." Americana-folk artist Kris Gruen will open.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. April 6

WHERE: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St.

PRICE: $12

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/262695961334465

Dirty Logic: A Steely Dan Tribute

WHAT: Rikki, Don't Lose That Number, it's time to start Reelin' in the Years. Comprised of an all-star lineup of Asheville musicians, Dirty Logic takes on the catalog of Steely Dan.

WHEN: 9 p.m. April 6

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway

PRICE: $10 advance, $12 day of show

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com, 843-571-4343

Queen Street Harmony Series

WHAT: Singer/songwriters David Burney, Darby Wilcox and Rod Abernathy will perform as part of the Queen Street Harmony Series.

WHEN: 7 p.m. April 6

WHERE: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St.

PRICE: $20

MORE INFO: footlightplayers.net, 843-722-4487

Harlem River Noise

WHAT: We premiered a song by Kyle Lacy, the lead singer of Harlem River Noise, earlier this month. And you have a chance to see his '50s-inspired rock 'n' roll for free at a King Street club.

WHEN: 8 p.m. April 7

WHERE: Prohibition, 547 King St.

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: prohibitioncharleston.com, 843-793-2964

of Montreal

WHAT: This Athens indie rock band draws inspiration from '60s psychedelic pop. All-analog dance duo Yip Deceiver will be opening.

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. April 8

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway

PRICE: $20

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com, 843-571-4343

Valley Maker w/ Becca Leigh

WHAT: Originally from South Carolina, now Seattle-based Valley Maker will return to town with soft, introspective croons. Local singer/songwriter Becca Leigh will open.

WHEN: 9 p.m. April 12

WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive

PRICE: $10

MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com, 843-817-6925

Kenny George Band

WHAT: The Kenny George Band plays live rock 'n' roll 150 to 180 days a year. One of those will be spent at The Windjammer, Isle of Palms' beachfront venue.

WHEN: 9 p.m. April 12

WHERE: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd.

PRICE: $8

MORE INFO: the-windjammer.com, 843-886-8596

High Water Festival

WHAT: There is no other place you should be attending a concert on this weekend than North Charleston's Riverfront Park. The third annual High Water Festival will feature some soulful talent, including Leon Bridges, The Head and the Heart, Jenny Lewis, Dr. Dog and Shovels & Rope.

WHEN: April 13-14

WHERE: North Charleston's Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave.

PRICE: $159.50, plus fees

MORE INFO: highwaterfest.com

Charleston Songwriters Festival

WHAT: The inaugural Songwriters Festival, presented by Works Entertainment and 105.5 The Bridge, will feature dozens of top songwriters from around the country in intimate, King Street bars. Among performers are Wyatt Durette of Zac Brown Band, Will Hoge, Striking Matches, Bridgette Tatum and John Paul White.

WHEN: April 18-20

WHERE: Various King Street venues including Republic, Cocktail Club, John King, The Vintage Club, King Street Dispensary and Charleston Music Hall

PRICE: $40-$99

MORE INFO: charlestonsongwritersfest.com

Cultura Festival

WHAT: This local hip-hop and R&B festival will feature some of Charleston's best artists of the genre. The lineup includes Nory, Abstract That Rapper & Slim Soul, Jah Jr., Anfernee, Shaniqua McCants, Contour, Niecy Blues, Benjamin Starr and Matt Monday.

WHEN: 5 p.m. April 20

WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive

PRICE: $20

MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com, 843-817-6925

Kenny Chesney

WHAT: The country star will be joined by David Lee Murphy and Caroline Jones on his "Songs for the Saints" tour. The ticket price makes this show one for only the hardcore fans.

WHEN: 7 p.m. April 25

WHERE: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive

PRICE: $142+

MORE INFO: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com,

Legends of Soul: Patti LaBelle

WHAT: Enjoy a night out on the town with Patti LaBelle and friends for the third annual Legends of Soul concert.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. April 26

WHERE: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

PRICE: $62.50+

MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com, 843-529-5000

Trondossa Festival

WHAT: The second annual two-day Trondossa Festival is returning to the Lowcountry with music from Widespread Panic, Umphrey's McGee, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Wood Brothers, Caroline Rose and The Marcus King Band.

WHEN: 1 p.m. April 27-28

WHERE: North Charleston's Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave.

PRICE: $88 individual day, $175 two-day, $350 VIP

MORE INFO: trondossa.com

The Milk Carton Kids

WHAT: Folk duo The Milk Carton Kids' most recent album "All the Things That I Did and All the Things That I Didn't Do" was nominated for a Grammy last year.

WHEN: 8 p.m. April 30

WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.

PRICE: $29.50-$49.50

MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com, 843-853-2252