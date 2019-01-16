Grace Joyner

Here are some of the concerts you can catch before the end of the month. 

 Colin Crane/Provided

The first month of the year includes a lot of tribute shows and some intimate original performances here in Charleston. Here are a few concerts you might want to check out before February arrives. 

Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime

Badfish

Badfish, the Sublime tribute band, will play at the Music Farm. 

WHAT: Ska band Sublime oozes those laid-back summer vibes, with favorite reggae-infused radio hits like "What I Got" and "Santeria." The original band won't be playing in Charleston, but main tribute band Badfish, named after the song on album "40 Oz. to Freedom," will. The group has been around since 2001, touring extensively across the nation. 

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18

WHERE: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown

PRICE: $14-$18

MORE INFO: musicfarm.com/events/badfish-a-tribute-to-sublime

Zoe Child

Zoe Child (copy)

Zoe Whittaker produced an album with Susto's Corey Campbell, featuring The High Divers' Julius DeAngelis on drums. 

WHAT: This local folk singer-songwriter worked with members of Susto and The High Divers on her debut EP "Someplace Golden," out last year. She'll be performing with rock bands Hermit's Victory and Youngster for a January show.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18

WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown

PRICE: $5

MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com

Baby Baby

Baby Baby

Baby Baby is playing a multi-genre show in Charleston. 

WHAT: Hosted by Ingenium Entertainment, Atlanta rock band Baby Baby, Greenville indie group Tom Angst, Charleston rapper Abstract and hip-hop and R&B artist Semkari will present a multi-genre show. "Wavy '80s vibes" are promised. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18

WHERE: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

PRICE: $15

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/203155247238164

Grace Joyner

Grace Joyner (copy) (copy)

Grace Joyner will perform at The Royal American. 

WHAT: An all-women lineup is coming to The Royal American this month. Grace Joyner, whose music has been featured in hit CW show "Riverdale," will be joined by Chloe Kay and Matilda Dae for what is sure to be a dreamy evening.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24

WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown

PRICE: $5

MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com

Cowboy Mouth

Cowboy Mouth (copy)

Cowboy Mouth plays at the Windjammer frequently and members were buddies with Hootie & the Blowfish before that group made it big.

WHAT: The alt-rock band who befriended Hootie & the Blowfish in its early days is a Windjammer favorite and will have a two-night run at the beachfront venue at the end of the month. On Friday, North Carolina country band Corey Hunt will open, and on Saturday, Charleston indie rock band Easy Honey will open. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26

WHERE: Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

PRICE: $20 each night

MORE INFO: the-windjammer.com

Allman Brothers Tribute

Allman Brothers

The Pour House is known for its tribute shows, and this month includes some good ones. 

WHAT: Were you born a "Ramblin' Man"? Does your "Soulshine"? Are you the "Blue Sky" on a "Cloudy Monday"? I can go on with the Allman Brothers Band song puns, or you can just go see the tribute show at Pour House. 

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island

PRICE: $12 advance, $15 day of show

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/tribute-a-celebration-of-the-allman-brothers-band

Zack Mexico

pc-041918-fe-royalscene-22 (copy)
Zack Mexico will play at The Royal American. 

WHAT: If you've never seen a double-drum set performance by high-energy psychedelic rock band Zack Mexico, you're missing out. The North Carolina band will be joined by Columbia's Dear Blanca and Charleston's premier record producer Wolfgang Zimmerman with his recently formed '80s R&B project Invisible Low End Power. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25

WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown

PRICE: $10

MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com

Bobby McFerrin with Ranky Tanky

Ranky Tanky

Ranky Tanky will perform with Bobby McFerrin at the Gaillard Center on Jan. 26.

WHAT: The 5th annual Charleston Jazz Festival will feature a performance by acclaimed "Don't Worry, Be Happy" vocalist and conductor Bobby McFerrin. The jazz artist will be accompanied by Charleston's own R&B-Gullah-gospel-folk group Ranky Tanky. 

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26

WHERE: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St. 

PRICE: $53-$128

MORE INFO: gaillardcenter.org/event/bobby-mcferrin-with-ranky-tanky

Interstellar Echoes: Pink Floyd Tribute

+10 
Interstellar Echoes will perform Pink Floyd songs at the Pour House. 

WHAT: A laser light show and the Pink Floyd catalog combine for this tribute band. Interstellar Echoes will take you to the "Dark Side of the Moon." 

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island

PRICE: $13 advance, $15 day of show

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/interstellar-echoes-a-tribute-to-pink-floyd

Neko Case

Neko Case

Neko Case will perform at the Charleston Music Hall this month. 

WHAT: Formerly famous for her role in Canadian indie rock band The New Pornographers, Neko Case now is thriving in a solo career. Rich storytelling and powerful vocals coalesce to create her folk-pop-leaning sound. 

WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30

WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown

PRICE: $26-$46

MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com/event/1773509-neko-case-charleston

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

