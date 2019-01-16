The first month of the year includes a lot of tribute shows and some intimate original performances here in Charleston. Here are a few concerts you might want to check out before February arrives.
Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime
WHAT: Ska band Sublime oozes those laid-back summer vibes, with favorite reggae-infused radio hits like "What I Got" and "Santeria." The original band won't be playing in Charleston, but main tribute band Badfish, named after the song on album "40 Oz. to Freedom," will. The group has been around since 2001, touring extensively across the nation.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18
WHERE: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown
PRICE: $14-$18
MORE INFO: musicfarm.com/events/badfish-a-tribute-to-sublime
Zoe Child
WHAT: This local folk singer-songwriter worked with members of Susto and The High Divers on her debut EP "Someplace Golden," out last year. She'll be performing with rock bands Hermit's Victory and Youngster for a January show.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18
WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com
Baby Baby
WHAT: Hosted by Ingenium Entertainment, Atlanta rock band Baby Baby, Greenville indie group Tom Angst, Charleston rapper Abstract and hip-hop and R&B artist Semkari will present a multi-genre show. "Wavy '80s vibes" are promised.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18
WHERE: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
PRICE: $15
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/203155247238164
Grace Joyner
WHAT: An all-women lineup is coming to The Royal American this month. Grace Joyner, whose music has been featured in hit CW show "Riverdale," will be joined by Chloe Kay and Matilda Dae for what is sure to be a dreamy evening.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24
WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com
Cowboy Mouth
WHAT: The alt-rock band who befriended Hootie & the Blowfish in its early days is a Windjammer favorite and will have a two-night run at the beachfront venue at the end of the month. On Friday, North Carolina country band Corey Hunt will open, and on Saturday, Charleston indie rock band Easy Honey will open.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26
WHERE: Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
PRICE: $20 each night
MORE INFO: the-windjammer.com
Allman Brothers Tribute
WHAT: Were you born a "Ramblin' Man"? Does your "Soulshine"? Are you the "Blue Sky" on a "Cloudy Monday"? I can go on with the Allman Brothers Band song puns, or you can just go see the tribute show at Pour House.
WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island
PRICE: $12 advance, $15 day of show
MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/tribute-a-celebration-of-the-allman-brothers-band
Zack Mexico
WHAT: If you've never seen a double-drum set performance by high-energy psychedelic rock band Zack Mexico, you're missing out. The North Carolina band will be joined by Columbia's Dear Blanca and Charleston's premier record producer Wolfgang Zimmerman with his recently formed '80s R&B project Invisible Low End Power.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25
WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown
PRICE: $10
MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com
Bobby McFerrin with Ranky Tanky
WHAT: The 5th annual Charleston Jazz Festival will feature a performance by acclaimed "Don't Worry, Be Happy" vocalist and conductor Bobby McFerrin. The jazz artist will be accompanied by Charleston's own R&B-Gullah-gospel-folk group Ranky Tanky.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26
WHERE: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St.
PRICE: $53-$128
MORE INFO: gaillardcenter.org/event/bobby-mcferrin-with-ranky-tanky
Interstellar Echoes: Pink Floyd Tribute
WHAT: A laser light show and the Pink Floyd catalog combine for this tribute band. Interstellar Echoes will take you to the "Dark Side of the Moon."
WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island
PRICE: $13 advance, $15 day of show
MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/interstellar-echoes-a-tribute-to-pink-floyd
Neko Case
WHAT: Formerly famous for her role in Canadian indie rock band The New Pornographers, Neko Case now is thriving in a solo career. Rich storytelling and powerful vocals coalesce to create her folk-pop-leaning sound.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30
WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown
PRICE: $26-$46
MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com/event/1773509-neko-case-charleston