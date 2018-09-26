The summer has been long and hot in Charleston but, as George Harrison reminded us, all things must pass.
October brings the first ArtWalk of fall. More than 30 galleries are participating in the event, planned for Friday, Oct. 5. It's one of the best opportunities you get to eat, drink, meet artists, see a range of artwork and get some exercise in.
Before the ArtWalk, however, don’t miss a two-man show at Mitchell Hill Gallery, opening Sept. 29, with an afternoon “Meet the Artists" reception from 1-4 p.m. Tom Potocki and Jim Victor are two talented Charleston artists who fill canvases with vibrant colors and blistering imaginations. Their abstract, weighty and engrossing, pushes boundaries.
For the official ArtWalk a week later, Principle Gallery’s artist-in-residence, Kyle Stuckey, unveils 50 portraits of Charlestonians. An exhibit with heart and passion, Stuckey presents portraits of people with a variety of backgrounds, working a multitude of jobs, who strive to make Charleston the best city it can be, contributing their talents in distinctive ways.
"I grew up thinking that only two types of people did art: the wealthy who could spend lots of money or the strange starving artist who created the art,” Stuckey says. "But now I realize everyone should — and can — have art in their lives.”
All the portraits are for sale, and 25 percent of the proceeds will be given to the local charity Teachers' Supply Closet.
At Reinert Fine Art two oil painters, Jill Basham and Henry Von Genk III, will be onsite at the gallery during the ArtWalk. In a dual exhibit, the painters display their technique and skill. Basham is one of the gallery's fastest-selling artists and Von Genk works in such methodical detail that it is not unusual for him to spend months on a painting, including “Marsh Sentinel” (which took him four months to create).
Work from Mary Martin Gallery artists will be featured at two locations during the ArtWalk; at Charleston Place Hotel and at the gallery on Broad Street. At Charleston Place, landscape photographer Chase Barrett exhibits scenes from around the East Coast in black and white. At the gallery, Barrett, along with artists Angela Trotta Thomas, Christopher Dotson and Laura Palermo, will be available to meet. Dotson will offer a live painting demonstration.
Hagan Fine Art has a double feature for the ArtWalk, showcasing the works of Adrian Chu Redmond and Noah Desmond. Each artist presents a collection of self-selected subjects. Gallery director Allison Hull describes each collection as “vastly different, but both oh so wonderful.”
More galleries than can fit in this space, including Lowcountry Artists Gallery, Charleston Artists Guild, Wells Gallery and Meyer Vogl gallery, will host events and receptions. Take time to plan your ArtWalk evening but don’t worry if you miss a few along the way — another ArtWalk is planned for the first Friday in December.
Finally, if you can’t make the ArtWalk this week, make time to experience an immersive visual arts experience 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Grand Bohemian. Local artist Morówa Mosai creates a stimulating art and performance piece, “Windows to the Soul,” where the artist paints on live models. Each painted canvas and corresponding live-painted human model will become a completed artwork in a fully sensorial experience. Live music, food, art and downtown Charleston scenery make this an event you shouldn’t miss.
For a downloadable map of participating ArtWalk galleries, visit charlestongalleryassociation.com/map.