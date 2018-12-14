Anjali Naik, an electronic artist from Charleston who goes by stage name Diaspoura, released a new music video Thursday with Nylon Magazine.
The video traverses through a variety of scenes and moods, including a blue-toned dance club, henna ink and rhinestone dresses, a dirtbike in the wilderness and putting lipstick on in the backseat of a Jeep.
It features "a crew of entirely femme, trans and non-binary people of color, on- and off-screen." Naik herself is a queer musician of Indian heritage.
She wears a red bandana top with matching eyeshadow and wild pony tails in one scene and then white flowers in her hair and black lipstick liner in another.
She's mystical and crystalline, her smooth, intoxicating vocals blending with an electronic background riddled with shimmering bells and a booming bass that sounds exotic and seductive.
Yet, the lyrics to this track, "Glisten," are where she shines, evolving from what can be interpreted as a story of lost love into a political statement.
Naik has long used her presence behind a microphone to stand up for marginalized people groups and take a social stance. This song is no different.
Naik sings, "Y'all don't want to be a part of something that y'all can't cash in on. My ship already departed. I'll sail to the clean and farther."
In her interview with Nylon, Naik says, "Rally up and move on with or without them," referencing those who are not propelling the same agenda.
The artist, who first began performing in Charleston in 2015, is living out an unexpected dream by making it into the pages of Nylon with this video premiere.
"As a kid I didn’t have the money to subscribe to this mag, but I loved their music rec(ommendation)s, so I would ... take pics of the page in the CVS Pharmacy and look it up later," she gushes. "So, this is truly wild."
Read the full article at nylon.com/diaspoura-glisten-video-premiere.