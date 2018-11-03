Now that Halloween is out of the way, you might notice something peculiar. Christmas decorations have magically appeared in stores across the Lowcountry. 'Tis the season!
To get everyone in the early holiday spirit, The Charleston Music Hall is presenting a holiday film series that will include four classic seasonal movies.
The film series includes three films in a row from Dec. 10-12, with the finale wrapping things up on Dec. 17.
This year's featured films are "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" on Dec. 10, "It's a Wonderful Life" on Dec. 11, "Die Hard" (the consensus is still out on whether this is really a Christmas movie) on Dec. 12 and "Elf" on Dec. 17.
Each movie will start at 7 p.m. with live caroling kicking off just before at 6:30 p.m. For "It's a Wonderful Life," everyone in the Hall will be given their own jingle bell along with instructions on how to interact with the film. Proceeds from that showing will benefit the Charleston Animal Society. For "Elf," patrons are encouraged to come dressed as an elf to win a prize.
Tickets, which are $8-$10 for individual films, are on sale now at www.charlestonmusichall.com, by calling 843-853-2252 or by visiting the box office at 37 John Street.