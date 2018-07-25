LP Shark Week PRINT LEAD 072518_01.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

A shark swims by Jackson Miller, 8, and his grandpa, Jim Hogle, who is visiting family from Indiana, in the Great Ocean Tank on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.  Lauren Petracca/ Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

Shark Week at the South Carolina Aquarium continues with a week of special activities and programs through Saturday.

A daily dive show in the Great Ocean Tank features the aquarium’s three new sand tiger sharks. Visitors can participate in a name-the-shark competition for the new additions.

Shark Week exhibit at the South Carolina Aquarium

The South Carolina Aquarium celebrates Shark Week by introducing their new sand tiger sharks. 

1 of 15

Shark experts are on-hand to dispel myths surrounding the often misunderstood apex predators.

Along with arts and crafts, kids can hunt for sharks' teeth while learning about the different species of sharks.

For more information and a schedule of activities visit scaquarium.org/sharkweek.