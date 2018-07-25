Shark Week at the South Carolina Aquarium continues with a week of special activities and programs through Saturday.
A daily dive show in the Great Ocean Tank features the aquarium’s three new sand tiger sharks. Visitors can participate in a name-the-shark competition for the new additions.
A shark swims by Jackson Miller, 8, and his grandpa, Jim Hogle, who is visiting family from Indiana, in the Great Ocean Tank on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Staff Lauren Petracca/ Staff
David Corvette, a volunteer with the South Carolina Aquarium, participates in a dive show in the Great Ocean Tank as part of the Shark Week exhibit on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
David Corvette, a volunteer with the South Carolina Aquarium, interacts with onlookers from inside the Great Ocean Tank on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
Annabeth Koop, 6, of North Charleston, touches a Chain Dogfish shark in an exhibit during Shark Week at the South Carolina Aquarium on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
Jonathan Chassner and his daughter, Eleanor, 5, of Asheville, N.C. look for sharks in the Great Ocean Tank during the Shark Week exhibit at the South Carolina Aquarium on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
David Corvette, a volunteer with the South Carolina Aquarium, participates in a dive show for Shark Week in the Great Ocean Tank on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
A sand tiger shark swims by in the Great Ocean Tank at the South Carolina Aquarium. Visitors can participate in a name-the-shark competition for the new sharks. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
Children raise their hands to answer a question during a dive show in the Great Ocean Tank as part of Shark Week at the South Carolina Aquarium on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
Grady Smith, 2, of Brunswick, GA points at a fish as it swims by in the Great Ocean Tank at the South Carolina Aquarium on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
Mark Hayes is silhouetted by the Great Ocean Tank during Shark Week at the South Carolina Aquarium on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
Tristan Crowder, 7, from Folly Beach, colors in a picture of a shark during the Shark Week exhibit at the South Carolina Aquarium on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
Children look for sharks in the Great Ocean Tank at the South Carolina Aquarium during Shark Week on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
People learn about Chain Dogfish sharks, the smallest sharks that can be found off the coast of the Charleston area, during Shark Week at the South Carolina Aquarium on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
Eleanor Chassner, 5, and her brother, Theo, who are visiting from Asheville, NC, look for sharks in the Great Ocean Tank during Shark Week at the South Carolina Aquarium on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
A shark swims above in the Great Ocean Tank at the South Carolina Aquarium on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Lauren Petracca/ Staff
Shark experts are on-hand to dispel myths surrounding the often misunderstood apex predators.
Along with arts and crafts, kids can hunt for sharks' teeth while learning about the different species of sharks.
For more information and a schedule of activities visit
scaquarium.org/sharkweek.