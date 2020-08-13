North Charleston's Rockabillaque set to return in November despite pandemic

Event organizers for North Charleston's annual Rockabillaque say the event will take place this November, despite the coronavirus, but there will be some major changes.

The all-day block party that annually draws more than 14,000 people to East Montague Avenue and features pinup contests, live rockabilly music, vintage cars and motorcycles, and BBQ will now be a much smaller ticketed event with a 500-person capacity at an alternate Park Circle location that has not yet been revealed.

The Rockabillaque, slated for noon to 10 p.m. Nov. 14, is presented by Vive Le Rock Productions and Southern Roots Smokehouse BBQ. This year will mark the eighth annual event.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

In a release issued by Rockabillaque, it was announced the changes at this fall's event were made "out of an abundance of caution and the need for social distancing."

Vive Le Rock Productions' creative head and producer Simon Cantlon said that event modifications would integrate CDC regulations and safety guidelines, in cooperation with the city of North Charleston.

He shared with The Post and Courier that those modifications will include specified sections for concert viewing and other social-distancing spacing. More than 12 regional and national rockabilly, Americana, honky-tonk and roots rock acts will perform on a main stage and a second smaller stage. And, the classic car and vintage motorcycle show will go on.

More details, including how the beard and mustache, tattoo and pinup competitions will continue and what bands will play, will be released at the end of the month, Cantlon said.

Cantlon has previously worked with TV shows "Dexter," "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance" and musicians, including Carrie Underwood and The Spice Girls. Locally, his production company has hosted events like "Punks 'N Drag," among other parties and festivities.

Rockabillaque has been posting Facebook livestream sessions during the coronavirus pandemic. At 3 p.m. Sunday, "Miss Pinup Miami" will be teaching viewers how to use hot rollers for an expert pinup hairdo.

The Facebook page feed also features cocktail recipes for drinks like the "Pin-up Zombie Tiki Cocktail and "Elvis' Blue Hawaii" and livestream music sessions with rockabilly artists, including Charleston's own Kyle Lacy and New York's Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones.