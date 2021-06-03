North Charleston's Firefly Distillery opens recording studio for touring musicians

At noon on Memorial Day, a country singer from Isle of Palms who now lives in Nashville was back in town for a performance at Firefly Distillery.

In addition to playing outside on the patio for a crowd of patriotic music fans — most wearing red, white and blue T-shirts and sipping a sweet tea vodka — Haley Mae Campbell also recorded a live session in the North Charleston distillery's brand new studio.

She was the third artist to test out the space, following Caitlyn Smith and Jimmie Allen earlier in May.

A video camera operator followed the strums on her pink guitar, zooming in on the cajón box drummer to her left and fiddle player to her right as the group performed Campbell's latest hit "Never Been in Love."

The video joins the pool that Firefly is waiting to release when they launch a new, more music-focused website later this summer.

"It's obviously gonna be Charleston's new to-beat studio," Campbell insisted after her recording session. "It's going to be really cool to see all the things they do here once everything's open again."

Though Campbell was the third country artist to play the room, event manager Sara Bennett assured that the studio was meant to welcome artists of all genres, and she had high hopes for future sessions with larger touring acts lined up to perform on the distillery's outdoor stage.

"We wanted to get Grace Potter up here," said Bennett of the artist who played at the venue in April. "But it was still COVID times."

Firefly's popular Safe Sounds outdoor show series has brought touring acts to town during an era when most weren't hitting the road. The spacious field and partitioned 10-by-10-foot "pods" — designed and erected by Ear for Music's Rob Lamble — made audience members and performers feel much safer than crowded indoor standing-room shows.

The next round of the popular series will include more single-ticket "lawn" options, while the pods will become a special VIP section. That will allow for a larger capacity and thus larger acts to come through.

The studio will be a space for them to come play around a little before or after their gig, if they so desire, said Firefly Distillery owner Scott Newitt.

Newitt has been collecting sound equipment and gear since his own days playing in jazz and alternative rock bands in New Orleans. It's enough to fill an upstairs room at the distillery that hosts a lineup of audio engineers and videographers from a vendor list.

His first idea for a studio culminated as a decked-out RV during the recession of '08.

"We went out, bought an RV for 60 cents on the dollar, wrapped it with the Firefly logo and told bands if they went out and promoted us, they could have use of it for touring," said Newitt.

He said about eight bands took him up on the offer, but then the RV was upgraded to a little studio at Firefly's old location in the barn loft and rented it out for free to artists. They just had to provide a producer.

Mark Bryan, the guitarist for Hootie & the Blowfish, helped set that up.

In the new space, a room once occupied by boxes of T-shirts and promotional paraphernalia is now soundproofed and decked out with 27 different microphones, a Mac equipped with Pro Tools recording software, a Fender Telecaster and a Pearl Reference six-piece drum set with Zildjian K cymbals, among a collection of other gear.

Newitt said it's not really set up as a business yet, though that could be an opportunity down the line. For now, it's just available as a cross-promotional opportunity for the distillery and artists it hosts.

"It's more about people who are coming to play here," said Newitt. "To see if we can get them up here to record. The idea is to have a consistent program to put on social media."

Artist interviews, in addition to short video and audio sessions, are in the works. And Newitt hopes to tie in local bands to the endeavor, maybe set them up with traveling acts as openers.

"It's going to be fun getting to know the people who play here on a little more intimate level," offered event manager Bennett.

The hopes are, maybe one day, an upcoming hit record will come from the Charleston distillery. Wouldn't that be something, Newitt said.