An introductory art showcase in North Charleston will feature some of the Lowcountry's talented black artists in a variety of mediums.

The Palmetto Rose Art Showcase will be a monthly series that displays a diverse selection of artistic expression from local black artists. In addition to visual arts, there will be dance, jazz, poetry, R&B music, rap, traditional crafts and ethnic foods.

The inaugural event will take place from 3-6 p.m. April 28 at the TIA Banquet Hall, 3300 Rexton Street, and there will be live performances from rapper Ray DeeZy and poets Gina Mocha and Georgia Nubia. Admission is $20.

The event is hosted by nonprofit organization The Palmetto Rose Project, whose goal is to combat the effects of gentrification by revitalizing the community through art and other cultural and creative means of expression.

For years, palmetto roses have been sold throughout busy streets in downtown Charleston by black youth. There was controversy last year when a teenager was arrested while selling roses without a permit at the Charleston City Market. The Palmetto Rose Project was formed this March in response.

For those interested in participating in the Palmetto Rose Art Showcase series, email palmettoroseproject@gmail.com for more information.