Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, and North Charleston's Itinerant Literate Bookstop is celebrating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The shop at 4824 Chateau Ave. will host daylong events, specials and prizes. The local store has also stocked up on unique items that can only be found at independent bookstores on this national holiday.
Specials include 20 percent off all "blind date" books, Facebook and Instagram trivia prizes, a backyard scavenger hunt for kids, the Book Nerd Olympics with Scrabble and Bananagrams and crafts such as a coloring station and black out poetry. It will also be buy-five-books, get a mystery book free.
In addition, there will be an all-day Shelf Talker Station where book lovers can write a short review of their favorite books in the shop to be featured with them.
The Flash Fiction Workshop will kick off at 11 a.m. with local author Amy Hudock. At noon there will be Lowcountry folklore and folktales with Julian Gooding. Story time and tumbling with Grassroots Gymnastics take place at 1:30 p.m., followed by mini lectures at 3 p.m. with local literature and pop culture scholars.
The "Local Love" scavenger hunt starts at 4 p.m. with clues hidden at Park Circle businesses, and the Story Slam wraps things up at 8 p.m. with local authors.
For more details, visit itinerantliteratebooks.com.