Since its inception in 2017, the High Water Festival at North Charleston's Riverfront Park has only offered a full-weekend, two-day ticket package.

That changes this year. The festival, curated by Charleston folk duo Shovels & Rope, is now offering one-day tickets for both general admission and the "Platinum Pearl" VIP option.

The decision is due to voiced audience desire, according to the festival's Facebook page.

"We always appreciate and take into consideration your feedback," organizers posted online. "One thing we've heard this year is an overwhelming desire to purchase daily tickets. So, for the first and possibly only (!) time in High Water's history, we're releasing a limited amount of GA and Platinum Pearl daily tickets."

One-day tickets, which will cost $85 for general admission and $800 for the Platinum Pearl experience, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at http://bit.ly/38Mz7rh.

This year's High Water headliners are Nathaniel Rateliff and Shovels & Rope on Saturday and Wilco and Brittany Howard on Sunday. For the full daily lineup, head to highwaterfest.com/lineup.