Mark your calendars for a weekend that will feature a rising tide of music acts, food vendors and exclusive Lowcountry experiences.
The popular annual High Water Festival, organized by local music duo Shovels & Rope and held at North Charleston's Riverfront Park, is back for a fourth year.
The 2020 date has officially been announced, and it looks like the fest will fall on April 18-19. The musical lineup has not yet been released, but during an interview with Charleston Scene, Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels & Rope hinted at her excitement surrounding this year's acts.
Previous festival headliners include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Leon Bridges, The Shins, The Avett Brothers and The Head & the Heart. Shovels & Rope has performed every year.
Tickets are not yet on sale, but there is a Rock the Riverfront sweepstakes now open for entry with the opportunity to win 2 VIP weekend passes, a Shovels & Rope merch pack (including a signed vinyl of "By Blood," zip-up hoodie, and hat) and a $75 High Water merch voucher to enjoy during the festival weekend. You can enter to win at https://bit.ly/2pJSu2I.
The High Water Festival is sponsored by AC Entertainment, the same company that hosts Bonnaroo.