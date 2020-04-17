North Charleston POPS! prepares new season featuring theme of love

The North Charleston Pops! has announced its 2020-21 season, which will feature salutes to Italian music, Woodstock, Andrew Lloyd Weber, Elton John, Paul McCartney and The Eagles.
The season runs from September 2020 through April 2021. The final concert, set for April 24, features the trio Take3.
New subscriptions go on sale May 5. Renewals are available now. Go to www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or www.NorthCharlestonPOPS.com. To purchase by phone, call 843-202-2787. Single show tickets will go on sale at a later date.
“As we come out of this social distancing time, music will bring us together to heal the challenges we have been facing,” said Nick Palmer, North Charleston POPS! music director and conductor.
“For our 2020-2021 season, love is definitely in the air as we feature the orchestra with romantic music to stir your soul and imagination."
For more about the concert programming and schedule, go to www.NorthCharlestonPOPS.com.