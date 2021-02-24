North Charleston POPS! announces 1st concert at PAC since pandemic shutdown

The North Charleston POPS! returns to the stage for their first live and in-person concert since before the pandemic. And they are coming back in grand fashion by way of some of the most epic, treasured sounds of the last half-century.

On Saturday, March 13, they will present two performances of the concert “John Williams & Beyond” at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The performances will take place at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“For our audience, this will be like comfort music for the soul," said said Nick Palmer, North Charleston POPS! conductor and music director. He added that it also represents and opportunity to again hear live music and, especially, to hear some pops favorites.

Tickets for socially distanced seats go on sale Fri., Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. for both performances of the concert, which represents the first at North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

“This will be our first concert with fans in attendance since March of 2020 and we could not be more thrilled than to have our own North Charleston POPS! do the honors,” said Frank Lapsley, North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center general manager. “We’ve been successful in having socially distanced events in the Coliseum and the Convention Center and are excited to do the same in the PAC.”

A favorite of audiences worldwide, the music of John Williams has set the tone for some of the most celebrated films of the past decades, among them the "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars" films.

Highlights from the North Charleston POPS! concert include selections from "The Cowboys," "Lincoln" the "Harry Potter" films, "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" and other popular compositions. To add to the festivities, the organization welcomes patrons to come dressed as a favorite John Williams movie character.

Safety protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of those in attendance. North Charleston Performing Arts Center COVID-19 guest guidelines can be found at northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/covid-19-guidelines-for-guests.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.