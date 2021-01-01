New Year's resolution? Charleston musicians are getting in 'singing shape.'

The new year is here, along with millions of resolutions, and a majority of them most likely involve getting in shape.

The "COVID-19," a similar weight gain notion to the freshman-15, is a real thing. And who can blame us for putting on a few extra pounds with the stress we've had to endure in 2020?

Many are hoping for a fresh start as the calendar flips, and among them are Charleston-area musicians who have recognized the value of exercise to their performance capabilities.

If you're one of those resolutionists vowing to get healthy in 2021, then take inspiration from these Charleston-area artists who have been working on getting into top "singing shape" themselves.

High intensity and high notes

Studies throughout the years have correlated proper fitness with better musicianship, and it's not just about improving performance endurance.

Regular exercise can help clear one's mind and enhance concentration, essential for learning and remembering new music. It can increase coordination, which can be helpful for the multitasking that takes place on stage. And it can reduce anxiety, a benefit to those who get stage fright before a show.

Better breathing, improved posture and strengthened muscles are all physical refinements resulting from exercise that can manifest in a musicians' performance. And, behind the scenes, the release of endorphins can decrease depression and open up new windows of inspiration.

Within the department of music at the College of Charleston, professors encourage regular exercise.

Walking or jogging, hopping on the elliptical, swimming and strength training are all great for expanding the lungs and honing the musical mind, according to vocal instructor Kathleen Suzanne Sanchez. Some opera workshop classes at the college even include yoga sessions.

"We are vocal athletes," said Sanchez. "Everything we do, anything we eat and the amount of sleep we get directly affects the voice."

Just as any athlete would take care to hydrate, stretch and train for an activity, musicians should also work regular exercise into their daily regimen, Sanchez said.

While not every musician is necessarily a marathon runner, Sanchez says the important thing is to get the heart rate up and get strong, whatever that looks like.

Kick box some self-confidence

For Charleston songwriter Emily Curtis, it's half a mental game.

When Curtis saw herself in promotional photos at the end of last year, she could visibly see the result of her bad health habits. But it was more about what was going on internally.

Her depression was getting worse, she was having anxiety attacks and she didn't want to write songs. She knew something needed to change.

So, she went to Iron Tribe Fitness in Mount Pleasant to embark on a six-week challenge. She knew she couldn't afford a personal trainer, but maybe a consistent group exercise class would be the kickstart she needed to start feeling confident and like herself again.

She hasn't quit her membership to the gym since and has done everything from weightlifting to kickboxing.

"I've noticed a big change in my mental health and my energy levels," said Curtis. "My creativity has expanded. Achieving fitness goals has spilled over into my mindset in my professional life, motivating me to do the uncomfortable, scary things that used to seem out of reach."

Now, she's not only writing and performing tracks but also producing them. And she's noticed a vocal shift, too; there's much more control and power in her voice now that she's built up her core strength. Plus, gaining some muscle hasn't hurt with gear loading and unloading at gigs.

"I actually like myself, and it sounds weird to say, but I don't think I've ever been able to truly say that," said Curtis.

Breathwork and inner calm

For John Brewster Sheehan, formerly of Charleston indie rock band SondorBlue, it's all about the creativity and tranquility.

Inspiration often comes after a workout, which for Sheehan might be a yoga class, run in nature, bodyweight workout off YouTube or breathwork session.

"Exercise and creativity go hand-in-hand for me," said Sheehan. "Taking a break from music to go exercise often opens up fresh new ideas to bring back with me."

Meditating and breathwork in particular have been integral for the singer to relax before a show. He's brought yoga tactics into his warmup routine and even into his live shows, where he remains aware of his breath and movements as he's playing. Now, it's top-of-mind instead of an afterthought.

"It's powerful stuff and can be healing for anybody," said Sheehan.

Trading drumsticks for barbells

For Jonathan "Mookie" Morant, the drummer for pop hits duo Return of the Mac, exercise was an integral lifestyle change that has allowed him to keep up his stamina as a performer.

In his early 20s, Morant had succumbed to the "typical bar musician lifestyle" that a lot of partying, late-night pizza and little sleep. He wanted to turn his beer habit into a different kind of six-pack.

So, he changed up his diet and started physical training a few decades ago. In the last couple of years, he's achieved his personal fitness best, on the verge of his 53rd birthday.

Boxing, jumping rope, jumping jacks and high knees are among his cardio routines. He also watches workout videos and lifts weights to keep up that six-pack. During COVID-19, he's upgraded his home gym.

"It provides the needed energy for the type of dynamic performances that 'Mook' (his stage name) has been known to deliver," Morant shared.

A health scare a few years ago made it even more clear that eating right and exercising consistently were necessary in order to keep up with the demands of his steady performances. He sometimes gigs five or six days a week.

"The medical team made it very clear that having a disciplined fitness schedule over the years helped ward off what would have been a much more dire outcome," said Morant.

Though he typically tries to make room for a daily 30-minute workout, Morant said even just 5 or 10 minutes a day of movement can improve your life — whatever time you can carve out. He's a testament.

"I just want to be an example to anyone that, no matter what age you are, do it," he said.