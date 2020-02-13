New Wes Anderson movie announced, starring Charleston's Bill Murray

Bill Murray is once again joining a star-studded and eccentric Wes Anderson cast, this time for upcoming film "The French Dispatch," set to premiere July 24.
Murray stars as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the editor of a literary magazine loosely inspired by "The New Yorker" that is published in a fictional 20th-century French city. Tilda Swinson narrates in the trailer, sharing that the "Dispatch" is "a factual weekly report on the subjects of politics, the arts — high and low — and diverse stories of human interest.”
"You don't think it's almost too seedy this time for decent people?" Murray ponders in a scene.
Owen Wilson’s character, Sazerac, responds, “I think it’s charming!”
Anderson's recognizable pastel color palette alternates with black-and-white film in the trailer. A Murray silhouette artfully appears behind a closed office door.
"Just try to make it sound like you wrote it that way on purpose," he humorously offers advice.
Other actors in the summertime comedy-drama include Elizabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Timothee Chalamet ("Little Women," "Beautiful Boy"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women," "Lady Bird") and Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld"). Wes Anderson regulars Owen Wilson, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe and Adrien Brody will be back.
Bill Murray has been in several Wes Anderson films, including "Fantastic Mr. Fox," "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Rushmore," "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou," "Moonrise Kingdom," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "The Darjeeling Limited" and, most recently, "Isle of Dogs."