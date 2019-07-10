Two area arts organizations have joined creative forces for a collaborative art display that is seeking to build unity between generations.
The North Charleston Artist Guild (NCAG) and the Charleston Young Artist Guild (CYAG) will showcase "Strong" at the Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, in North Charleston from July 13-18.
The goal of the exhibit is to bridge the generation gap between artists in the Charleston area by giving each group, with members of a wide range of ages, one task and then place the results of that task side by side. The task is to create artistic renderings of the word "strong."
CYAG is comprised of young artists under the age of 18, while NCAG's members are seasoned adults.
"This exhibition makes a statement that we — all of us — are stronger when the generations work together to create something beautiful," says NCAG President Dayna Lopez.
The public is invited to attend an opening reception from 3-5 p.m. July 13 at the library. There is no cost to attend, and members of both art guilds are encouraging supporters of all generations, from children to the elderly, to attend the exhibit and enjoy their time together while viewing the exhibit.
For more information, visit northcharlestonartistsguild.org.