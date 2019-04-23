Sound the alert. The call for extras has been made yet again in Charleston.

New Netflix series "OBX" is looking for teens and young adults to be paid extras for the new 10-episode show.

The series will begin filming in Charleston on Wednesday, May 1. It's a coming-of-age story about four best friends in high school during the summer following a devastating hurricane. It's all too real.

The show, originally set to be filmed in the Outerbanks, N.C., moved to the other Carolina (it's us!) in protest of HB-142, a state law preventing cities from passing laws that protect trans peoples' access to public accommodations.

Though the greatest need from the show is for teens and young adults, there is also a call for those of all ages to work on the production of the series throughout the duration of the series.

The pay rate is $80 for eight hours a day and time and a half for every hour after that.

General email submissions can be sent to OBXBG@TWCastAndRecruit.com with subject line "General."

With your submission, include two recent pictures, a headshot and bodyshot, as well as your name, phone number, age, location, height, weight, shirt size, jacket size, pant size, dress size (if applicable), shoe size and a list of any tattoos or piercings. Also include the color, make and model of your vehicle with a photo if possible.

Follow the Facebook page TW Cast and Recruit for more information.

New HBO series "The Righteous Gemstones" and Stephen King series "Mr. Mercedes" have also put calls out for extras in recent months in Charleston.