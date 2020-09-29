New 'Gullah Roots' documentary will be screened on SCETV and at drive-in

An upcoming documentary on SCETV that follows members of the Lowcountry Gullah-Geechee community as they experience a homecoming in Sierra Leone will be screened at a special drive-in event in Beaufort.

The hour-long documentary, "Gullah Roots," delves into the ties between spirituality, music, art and culture between the South Carolina Sea Islands and Sierra Leone, from sweetgrass basket weaving to passed-down spirituals and traditions. These ties exist because members of the Gullah-Geechee community descend from enslaved people who were captured in West Africa and forced to work on Lowcountry plantations.

The documented trip to Sierra Leone for "Gullah Roots" took place last winter and included Gullah-Geechee scholars, performers and cultural ambassadors, such as Anita Singleton Prather, also known as "Aunt Pearlie Sue" of the Gullah Kinfolk; Ron and Natalie Daise of "Gullah Gullah Island;" and Victoria Smalls, a commissioner of the Gullah-Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor.

The film examines the challenges many in the community face today and what has changed since a first homecoming to Sierra Leone took place 30 years ago for SCETV's 1990 documentary "Family Across the Sea."

Part of SCETV’s "Carolina Stories" series and supported by South Carolina Humanities, the documentary was produced by Betsy Newman and Xavier Blake, and directed, written and edited by Newman.

"Gullah Roots" will premiere on television at 9 p.m. Oct. 1 and will also air at 2 p.m. Oct. 4 on ETV World and 8 p.m. Oct. 5 on the South Carolina Channel. It will be screened at a special showing at the Highway 21-Drive In in Beaufort at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6. That event will be open to the public.

SCETV currently presents “Carolina Classrooms,” “Expeditions,” “Making it Grow,” “Palmetto Scene,” “Reconnecting Roots,” “Reel South,” “Somewhere South,” “This Week in South Carolina,” “Yoga in Practice” and “Live from Charleston Music Hall” in addition to the national radio production, “Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA.”

For more information, visit scetv.org.