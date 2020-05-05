New Charleston reality show offering $50,000 and recording contract to winning musician

A new Charleston reality show will jump-start one talented musician's career with a $50,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Atlas Star Records.
The show, "Party Animals," will featuring hour-long weekly episodes online at partyanimalstv.com. It's not just a platform for artists: "Party Animals" is teaming up with nine local animal rescues to raise funds and awareness.
The music competition show will feature teams of five contestants who face an array of challenges and tough decisions as they work together to produce a show. They will be given a budget and allotted time to plan a charity event at Atlas Star Records, a company founded by Joe Gallagher Jr.
If the team's first event is over 30 percent profitable, the group moves on to the second round, where their budget is increased. Once they throw four successful benefits, they will be awarded a final budget of $50,000 that they can keep or use on a grand finale event, where they get to put every dollar generated back into their pockets. The winner also will receive a recording contract with Atlas Star Records.
"Party Animals" is looking for local musicians to participate. Artists must form their own teams, which can include one other musician and three friends or family members. They will have to audition both individually and with their team for a chance to secure a spot on the show. Auditions start at 11 a.m. May 15 at Atlas Star Records, located at the back of the Bizzie Bee at 9422 US 78 Ladson.
All profits generated by the events will benefit Eunoia Rescue, Waters Edge Great Dane Rescue, Carolina Coonhound Rescue, Southern Paws Animal Rescue, Lakeside Animal Rescue, Libby and Mace’s Place Animal Rescue, Lowcountry Lab Rescue, Dorchester Paws and BAC Penny Paws.
For more information, visit atlasstarmusic.com.