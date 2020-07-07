New Charleston hip-hop duo Retired Astronauts were fighter pilots, worked for NASA

Jevon "Toboggan" Johnson and "Laika" Knight were training at Cape Canaveral for their first mission when the Space Shuttle program was retired in 2011.
They both were fighter pilots before becoming astronauts-in-training at NASA, where they first met with a shared goal of soaring among the stars and seeking new horizons. Both were adventurers drawn to the unknown.
With their debut experimental hip-hop album, the two Charleston residents have done just that without leaving Earth's orbit.
Dubbed the Retired Astronauts, they've crossed into unique territory for the local music scene with a genre-bending disc that draws influences from Knight's past noise-rock band days and Johnson's lifetime spent honing the craft of rap. On the album cover, the two are pictured in pant suits on Folly Beach with astronaut helmets on, giving off Daft Punk vibes at the Edge of America.
They chose this location for their album cover photo because it's a place on the edge of something beautiful, mysterious and thrilling all the same.
"It was the closest thing we could get to a lunar landing," Knight suggested.
The duo notes the similarities of space travel and music creation.
"The lack of control when you're flying and having to go with what the machine is telling you and take signals from your environment is similar to when I’ve seen Toboggan freestyle," Knight shared. "It's that rush of what's next, and you don’t know what’s going to hit you until you’re done."
In his early years, Johnson drew influence from Ice Cube, Biggie, Jay Z and OutKast. He studied the mannerisms and diction of his favorite rappers and then spun that research into his own, unique style. He's been rapping since age 12.
Knight is influenced by '90s and early 2000s noise and punk rock bands, from Polvo to Flint, drawn to the moments of beauty amidst the dissonance.
The collaborative effort is groundbreaking, or perhaps in this case sound barrier-breaking. It's certainly different than any project I've heard come out of Charleston in the last decade. And part of the reason is a unique technique employed by Knight.
For the Retired Astronauts' self-titled disc, the instrumental backdrop with highlights of percussion and bass guitar, was fed through a 4-track Knight inherited from his stepfather who died two years ago — and then the sound was reversed.
"That seemed unique, different, which was why I was drawn to it," Johnson said. "It was something I wanted to put my lyrics on top of."
The duo experimented for about six months before reaching the final product, which was released on streaming platforms and in CD format on July 2.
In some places, the sound reversal technique creates a subtle unsettled feeling, like that provoked by the first track "Bend Your Eyes" or the melancholy and mellow tune "Velvet Swells." In others, the effect is disconcerting, even jarring, as in "Motoric" and the frenetic "Let's Just See What Happens."
On some songs, like "Nassau" and "Song for a Cloud," Knight sings. His soft, papery vocals are delivered with a scratchy rasp-whisper above the discordant sonic backdrop. On other tracks, such as "Excusez Moi" and "The End," Johnson raps with a controlled and quick cadence full of quirky, quippy word play.
The duo is eagerly anticipating post-pandemic days when they can take a local stage and share their music live. They plan on including instrumentalists in the project for a more organic sound.
"We want to be a part of Charleston's expanding and diversifying scene, which is why we're looking forward to playing live — in helmets," Knight said.