New Charleston area drive-in books one-night-only Garth Brooks concert

The Bend, a 20-acre community redevelopment project on the Ashley River, will be one of 300 drive-in theaters in North America to host an exclusive Garth Brooks concert screening this month.

The Garth Brooks concert, created in Nashville, Tenn., exclusively for this event, will air on the drive-in's giant inflatable screen on June 27. The sound will be broadcast through FM radio, and staff will be on-site to enforce social distancing, from car spacing to restroom management.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Parking is first-come, first-served, with gates opening an hour before the 8:30 p.m. showtime. The show will go on, rain or shine, with no ticket refunds. Tickets, which will cost $100 per car or truck, go on sale June 19 at https://bit.ly/2UGJk3R. Concessions can be purchased in advance online.

The Azalea Drive location did not become a drive-in theater until the novel coronavirus swept through South Carolina.

The Bend developed the drive-in as a way to entertain the community while safely social distancing. It has aired three movies every weekend, with a Friday "date night," Saturday "family day" and Sunday "musical."

Hosted by Encore Live, the Garth Brooks screening will be the largest-ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

For more information, go to facebook.com/thebendcharleston.