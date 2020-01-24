An upcoming ABC series is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., a man originally from Moncks Corner who was wrongfully convicted of being a drug kingpin in 1991 in New Jersey.
The show is called "For Life" and it's produced by rapper 50 Cent.
Actor Nicholas Pinnock portrays Aaron Wallace (a fictional character inspired by Wright) as he educates himself behind bars to become a prison paralegal.
In the ABC series, Wallace begins litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence and get back to his family and the life that was stolen from him. The show also examines the flaws and challenges in the United State's penal and legal systems.
During Wright's actual appeal process, he served as his own lawyer. His cross-examination of a police officer led to confession of misconduct and cover-up. The prosecutor was caught in falsifying police reports and fabricating evidence, leading to Wright's release from prison and eventual graduation from law school and criminal defense career.
Wright attended Berkeley High School locally.
"For Life" will premiere Feb. 11 and air 10 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC.